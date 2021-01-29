Given the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, the turning point in the pandemic may come well before the scheduled Appalachian Fair this summer. But even if it does, as we all hope, the fair will signify the end of the largest disruption in the affairs of the world since the Second World War.
It was uplifting to hear the announcement that the 95th annual fair has been set the week of Aug. 23-28, and you’ll find a timer clicking down the seconds at appalachianfair.com.
Along with most everything else, the fair was canceled last year for the first time since WWII, the only other event to shut the fair down. But the fair’s board of directors is working hard to build out this year’s presentation, all the more difficult because the entertainment schedule in particular is still iffy. Normally by this time, everyone in the business of performing at county fairs would already be booked.
The fair has been an annual tradition in Northeast Tennessee at the fairgrounds in Gray since 1926. Phil Booher, the fair’s manager, said the board is hopeful that progress in delivering vaccinations and precautions to slow the spread of the virus will allow the event to go on this summer as planned.
Booher said recent outdoor festivals in Georgia and Florida have resulted in no reports of significant spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“Most of our venues are outdoors,” Booher said, noting that fair officials will continue to monitor data and recommendations from local public health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Booher said the fair has already booked many of its entertainment acts, and plans to book more in the coming weeks. He said entertainers are eager “to get back to work” and already have gigs lined up in other areas of the nation. “A lot of acts are going to work in the West,” Booher said.
This year’s fair will include the Fairest of the Fair competition, as well as the Little Miss contest, dance competition, youth talent contest, Wool and Woolies, the baby show and the got talent contest. Entries will soon be announced for the youth and livestock departments and the farm and home department.
Meanwhile, the fairgrounds are booking other events that can provide a much-needed distraction. They include the RK Shows gun show Feb. 6-7, Tennessee Bear Hunters Association annual convention Feb. 6, Princess & Pirates Kids Sale Feb. 19-21, Andrew & Abby’s Closet Children’s Consignment Sale March 3-6, Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show March 20, and Washington County Cattlemen’s spring heifer sale April 10.
Visit the website to keep in touch with progress.