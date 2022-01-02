We never know what a new year has in store for us, but as it begins many of us seem driven to make positive changes in our lives. We make resolutions.
Unfortunately most of us will fail, primarily because either we aren’t sincere about our desires to change, or we simply bite off too much and don’t get the support we need.
Such resolutions “actually can create feelings of anxiety and decreased self-worth, and this focus on negative feelings seldom provides long-term motivation,” says the American Counseling Association.
The Healthy, a website about personal health, says the most popular resolutions focus on getting in shape, losing weight, stopping smoking or drinking, enjoying life more, spending less and saving more, spending more time with family and friends, getting organized, learning something new, traveling more, and breaking the smartphone addiction.
Some of those seem manageable; others require help. Stopping an addiction, tobacco for instance, is not something many can do on their own. Better to pick things that don’t require as much effort, and we’ve a suggestion that’s not difficult and can help make a change in the world.
It’s been another difficult year in America with COVID, inflation and failed political leadership leading the list. More of us have turned to social media to find advice, new friends and distraction but in so doing have lost our manners and worse. Social media provides the means to keep in touch with family and common interests, but far, far too often it also is a toxic and harmful environment, especially for children.
The political situation in the country is fueling much of what has become hateful and profane discourse, which draws us into a world where we should not want to live, where we conduct ourselves as we never would face to face. Some have become trapped in this abusive but addictive environment, and the more they surrender to it, the greater damage they do to themselves and those with whom they associate.
There are those who spend most of their day in this dark place, every day, because they have been swallowed up by it. There may be no hope for them. Many more haven’t reached that point and don’t want to. If you’re among those resisting the urge to get swept up in the darkness, now is the time to turn your back and run from it. Don’t even peek over your shoulder.
Resolve to announce among your social media friends that in this new year you will approach the platform positively and will not suffer drama and negativity. You will ignore posts, comments and messages that bring you down, that put others down, that are gloomy, self-pitying and that only seek attention. Tell them you do not wish to engage in political discourse. And tell them that a pattern of such posts will cause you to unfollow them so that you do not see negative posts.
Ask your friends to support you and to help make the platforms a better place for all. You should resolve to keep your own posts free of the kind of negativity you don’t wish to be exposed to.
Write your posts as if your friends were sitting next to you at the kitchen table sharing a cup of coffee.
You will be the better for it, as will your friends.