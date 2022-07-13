Now in place in Pound, Virginia, appears a group of sensible, committed folks, dedicated to pulling the tiny town of some 800 residents from the brink of political annihilation. Can they do it?
Pound’s incredible struggles, one after another after another over many years, were a story of bitter, personal, small-town politics that left heads shaking throughout the state until at last the government collapsed and everything stopped. The 30th Judicial Circuit appointed new councilmen so that taxes could be collected and bills paid.
The Pound Town Council has now approved an operating budget, and members are to be strongly commended for stepping up, taking on the burden, and working on behalf of their fellow residents.
The $370,248 budget elicited no public comments during a hearing, and that is a credit to servant residents who wish only to put the past in the rearview mirror.
It matches anticipated revenues with $187,940 in general fund spending, $103,658 for the police department, $19,500 for the fire department and $59,150 for the street department.
Real estate and personal property tax rates will remain level for the fiscal year now underway at 45 cents per $100 assessed value and 49 cents per $100 value, respectively. The town meals tax has increased by 1% to 6%, and a cigarette tax has been increased by 2.5 cents to 15 cents per pack. The budget also repeals water, sewer and garbage rates. They are no longer needed since the Wise County Public Service Authority took over utility operations.
Prior to the meeting, Leabern Kennedy, acting town mayor and council member, worked with Council Member Doris Mullins and interim Town Clerk Linda Meade to prepare personal property tax bills for mailing. The bills should have been sent to town residents last year.
The council voted unanimously to offer a clerk-treasurer position based on a maximum 29-hour work week at $14 per hour.
And the council also voted to adopt the Code of Virginia’s Title 46.2 as its motor vehicle ordinance. Acting Town Attorney Greg Baker said adopting the state ordinance will ensure that traffic offense fines will be paid back to the town for general fund revenue. The town’s annual Heritage Days also got a $1,000 donation from Toyota of Bristol, which the council voted 5-0 to transfer from the town general fund account to the Heritage Days account.
Kennedy said the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has offered to hold a workshop to outline available grants that the town may be able to apply for without issues over the town’s past-due audits. The council agreed to recess their regular July meeting to meet with a VDHD representative. The council also voted 5-0 to reject a request from former Mayor Stacey Carson for reimbursement for damage to a microphone she said earlier that she installed at the council dais. Carson said she had no receipt for repair to the microphone, which she said cost $110.
A good bit of business conducted efficiently without petty politics and arguments, and what a breath of fresh air that was. Well done, council members. If you can rebuild confidence, you may have a shot at overcoming a pending state law that unincorporates Pound and turns it over to Wise County.