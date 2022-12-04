Rescue Fund 2022

It is a privilege for the Times News to conduct its 49th Rescue Fund, a holiday campaign to provide food assistance to thousands of families in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

We are proud to provide our readers a conduit they can use to include the region’s neediest residents in their Christmas giving. We do so at our expense so that every single penny donated to the Rescue Fund finds its way to those who need your help.

