It is a privilege for the Times News to conduct its 49th Rescue Fund, a holiday campaign to provide food assistance to thousands of families in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
We are proud to provide our readers a conduit they can use to include the region’s neediest residents in their Christmas giving. We do so at our expense so that every single penny donated to the Rescue Fund finds its way to those who need your help.
The Kingsport Salvation Army works on its own behalf to screen families for its various programs, and also to identify Rescue Fund recipients based on need.
Times News readers donate funds, which the Salvation Army distributes based on family size in the form of cash vouchers at participating grocery stores.
With the pandemic and the worst inflation in nearly 40 years, for some families the need is desperate.
“What we need people to know is the need just keeps increasing,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram, who along with her husband, Capt. Aaron Abram, serves as corps officers at the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport. “We’ve seen a 154% increase in need this year over last year. We’ve fed 7,000 more people in our soup kitchen, and that’s just counting lunches. And people are still calling every day needing help.”
With inflation and rising prices affecting everything from rent and utilities to food costs, even those who have never sought assistance are looking for help, which the Times News Rescue Fund can help provide.
This year, more than 1,000 families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee will receive assistance through the Times News Rescue Fund.
“A meal may not seem like much to some people. To others, it’s so much more than just a meal. It’s love and acceptance. It’s the joy of being able to be together, to celebrate the holidays in a way they otherwise couldn’t have,” said Debbie Salyers, vice president of financial services for the Times News and treasurer of the Rescue Fund.
How many families receive help is entirely dependent on you. The success of the Rescue Fund depends on the kindness and generosity of those who support it through their contributions.
“To feed local families, at Thanksgiving and beyond, we rely on the partnership and support of friends like you,” said Aaron Abram. “Your gift means so much for our community, helping neighbors get the food they need at a time they really need it.”
Tax-deductible donations, which can be made in memory of a loved one, can be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous.
“The Rescue Fund is an excellent opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of those right here in our community,” said Allen Rau, president and CEO of Six Rivers Media, LLC, which owns the Times News.
Every donation — no matter how large or how small — stays right here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Over the next few weeks, the Times News will share stories about some of the families seeking assistance this year. Last year’s Rescue Fund campaign fell just short of its $60,000 goal. Still, this year’s goal remains at $60,000.
Salyers and the Abrams are confident the community will rise to the occasion.
“We live in a great community, and we have a lot of good support. But as the Salvation Army said, our need is greater than ever now — and we know the people in this community will come through,” Salyers said.