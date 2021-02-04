Anyone has a right to operate a boat on Tennessee’s lakes and waterways provided they have passed a boater safety course, or to drive a motor vehicle on state roads provided they have passed the state’s driving test.
Those provisions are necessary to enhance public safety, just as is the state’s firearm safety course, which is required to obtain a permit to carry a handgun in Tennessee.
Rep. Scotty Campbell of Mountain City wants to change that. “The Constitution does not say that you have to pay money for a permit to have permission to carry a firearm,” he said in introducing a bill that would allow state residents to go armed without a permit.
There are qualifications a resident must meet in order to carry a gun, and Campbell’s bill maintains them. But not the safety course. “What this (bill) does is allow you under the Constitution to carry your firearm just as the founding fathers intended,” he says.
What the founders intended remains debatable, but the Supreme Court has interpreted the Second Amendment as giving Americans a constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The question is, may government attach reasonable qualifications to that right? On one hand, Campbell says it should not. On the other, he says it should.
Rep. Campbell’s bill would allow someone to buy a handgun, put it in a coat pocket or purse, and go about armed, ready to pull the weapon out and start shooting if a perceived threat presented itself, even if the gun owner had no experience with firing the weapon or understood under what circumstances it may be legally employed.
The state’s firearms safety course covers the four fundamental rules of the safe handling of firearms: basic instruction on shooting fundamentals, secure gun storage, safe transportation, and state law on carrying handguns, among other areas. For enhanced handgun carry permits, the qualifying course includes both classroom hours and firing range instruction.
Campbell seems to present an unqualified interpretation of the Constitution. But while he would dispense with some government-imposed requirements under the Second Amendment, he would keep others such as the state’s qualifications to go armed. They include that the bearer must not have a felony conviction or be currently under indictment for a felony, have a charge pending for domestic violence or have been convicted of it, must not be a fugitive from justice or have a dishonorable discharge, or order of protection against them. They may not be in a rehab program, been adjudicated as a mental defective or hospitalized in a mental institution or an immediate substantial likelihood of serious harm, among other qualifications.
Bottom line, Campbell’s bill would allow you to go armed in Tennessee without a permit or training. Does that enhance public safety? We think not. It endangers the firearm owner and those in the immediate vicinity of that individual as much as it potentially endangers the general public.
Campbell’s bill lacks common- sense protections. Then again, sometimes common sense is the least common of all sense.