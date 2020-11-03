“Never was so much owed by so many to so few,” said British Prime Minister Winston Churchill of the efforts of the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain in World War II. We might say the same today of our pastors, priests, reverends, ministers, rabbis and other members of the clergy who have helped sustain us in this pandemic, even as they have had to close the doors to our houses of worship to help contain its spread.
It has been our privilege to publish messages of love and appreciation to clergy from members of their congregations during Clergy Appreciation Month. Establishment of Clergy Appreciation Month stems from the Bible. In Timothy 1 (5:17) Paul began the concept of clergy appreciation in stating that elders of the church are worthy of double honor.
But this year our clergy have been working overtime.
Members have been engaged on a daily basis tending to their regular duties including tending to the highs and lows of the lives of their church-goers and others in the community. But there have been more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County alone, and many of those affected turned to their spiritual leaders for assistance, support and prayers. For months, we have been publishing their Words of Comfort to bring us hope.
Our clergy bear the emotional pressure of the pandemic, and they do so willingly because that is their calling. Each Friday we also publish an Area Worship Directory listing some 150 local houses of worship, but there are many more. How could we deal with these dark days without them, here, and across the nation and the world?
“This crisis has actually caused us to do a better job of picking up the phone and checking on our members,” says Randal Lyle, senior pastor at Meadowridge Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. “It’s made me refocus on connecting individually with people. I have our staff checking on every elderly person in the congregation every couple of weeks to see what they need and how we can serve them. So there are some connections that are probably stronger now than they were before.”
But the pandemic is taking a toll.
A survey by the Duke University Clergy Health Initiative revealed that 11% of clergy reported symptoms consistent with having moderate or severe depression. That was before the pandemic struck. “The pangs of anxiety and depression, which are normally higher anyway, are higher even yet,” a spokesman said, and some clergy have found it difficult to cope.
Even as they support us, our clergy need our support. So don’t forget to thank clergy for the work they do year-round, and also, to thank God for bringing our spiritual leaders into our lives and making them better.