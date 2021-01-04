It took a pandemic to create 160 desperately needed jobs in Scott County. It also took combined state and local resources and organization, and incentives amounting to twice the amount of money that the company bringing those jobs will invest.
It’s been a longstanding struggle to bring jobs to a region that’s seen a 35% decrease in agricultural employment, 49% decrease in manufacturing employment and 68% decrease in mining employment through 2010, according to a Southwest Virginia economic analysis from the Cumberland Plateau Planning District. And things have gotten worse.
A recent report from the Abingdon-based United Way of Southwest Virginia shows the region falling further behind with more than half of households now struggling to pay their basic bills due to the continuing decline of living-wage jobs.
For the past two decades, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has been investing in infrastructure to attract jobs. One important example is the laying of more than 3,000 miles of backbone fiber to extend broadband. And it’s paying off.
The commission’s InvestSWVA team was part of the partnership that is bringing eHealth Technologies Inc. to the region. The medical record retrieval and image solutions provider will invest $375,000 to establish a new customer support center in Scott County.
The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth that streamline health information and enhance patient care, Gov. Ralph Northam said.
“Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the work force with 21st century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress,” the governor said.
eHealth provides clinical information services for recently diagnosed, chronically ill patients needing to be admitted for hospital care on an expedited basis. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, the company enables institutions to reduce the time from referral to first appointment by as much as 80%.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County, InvestSWVA, Mountain Empire Community College and the tobacco commission to secure the project. The governor approved a New Company Incentive Program grant of $626,500, which will be provided by the state’s Opportunity Fund to eligible companies that meet statutory investment and employment requirements. eHealth is the first company in Virginia to benefit from that program. The tobacco commission is kicking in $94,000.
“We appreciate being part of a team effort over the last year to attract eHealth Technologies to Southwest Virginia as it expands its operation and continues to deliver top-notch service to hospital systems across the country,” said Danny Mann, chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
These days, a team effort and public money is what it takes to create jobs. In hard-hit areas like Southwest Virginia, it’s a worthwhile investment.