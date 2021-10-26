A lot of housing is about to be built in Sullivan County. The first structures are rising at the $18 million residential development at West Gate in Kingsport. A 152-unit apartment complex is planned at the former Factory Stores of America outlet center near Blountville. And a huge $37.5 million residential development is planned near Bristol Motor Speedway.
These investments are occurring to meet local housing demand, and the housing market is on track for another record year, says the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. Builders are currently bringing new homes to market as fast as they can, notes Don Fenley at Core Data.
“Although our regional housing market is showing some month-over-month sales slowing, it’s on track for another record year. And with only three months before year’s end, the performance of the region’s 12 sub-markets continues to show the most vigorous growth outside the two largest markets — Johnson City and Kingsport,” says NETAR.
Kingsport has the highest number of existing-home sales in the region. That growth has consumed much of the city’s existing home inventory. The September year-to-date sales growth rate is 8.8%, and the $184,948 median sales price is up 12.1%.
Johnson City is the region’s second-largest market when ranked by the number of existing-home sales. It has an 11.6% sales growth rate. Its $210,000 median sales price is up 14.8% from last year.
The West Kingsport project will create 76 single-family homes in the under $275,000 price range where demand is the highest, as well as 14 townhouses. The homes will be between 1,800 and 2,800 square feet with at least three bedrooms and two baths. With Town Park Lofts Apartments, it will be a major driver for retail development in the west side and downtown.
The apartment complex at the former Factory Stores of America outlet center will have all the basic amenities, developers say, including a clubhouse and possibly a swimming pool and playground. The project’s location will be especially attractive as central to all three of the Tri-Cities.
Topping both of these projects is the residential development of a blighted area near Bristol Motor Speedway called The Overlook. It will create 158 new single-family residences, including 96 free-standing single- family homes and 62 townhouses.
The primary drivers for this demand were “basement-level interest rates that gave buyers more buying power and an influx of pandemic refugees moving to the Tri-Cities,” says Fenley. “Many locals used their extra buying power to upgrade to more expensive homes. And new residents — many had just sold homes in more expensive markets and were cash-rich — didn’t hesitate to buy homes that locals saw as more expensive.”
Regional home sales over the past year included 1,062 homes under $100,000, 3,391 between $100,000 and $200,000, 2,215 between $200,000 and $300,000, and 1,043 between $300,000 and $400,000. But there were also 56 homes that sold for more than $1 million and 133 that sold between $700,000 and $1 million.
Fenley says the market is stabilizing, “from white-hot to just hot.” In other words, demand will remain strong next year. Housing projects underway from one side of Sullivan County to the other is a positive sign for the local economy next year.