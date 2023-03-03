It seems only weeks ago when we got our last bag of swollen green peppers at the Kingsport Farmers Market and stuffed them with rice, ground beef, tomatoes and, well, we all have our favorite recipe.
But already, the Farmers Market is accepting applications for vendors for this season, and if you’re of the mold, we do hope you’ll join in the fun.
So what does “of the mold” mean?
Lots of things. But in these parts, it refers to folks with a country flair who produce things. Over the winter it might include crocheted items, wood crafts, sewn items, handmade jewelry, pottery, candles or cards. In the spring, it could be vegetables, flowers, cookies, pickles or sausage with a bit of a bite.
It’s all to be found at the region’s farmers markets.
Kingsport’s requires every vendor to reapply for the market each new season. The application is available online by going to kingsportfarmersmarket.org and clicking on “Become a Vendor.” Anyone who prefers a paper application can visit Kingsport City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel to pick one up or request one by phone at (423) 392-8414.
City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Kingsport Carousel is open 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Applicants can drop off the completed paperwork at the same locations.
“We hope all of our new and returning vendors will help make the 2023 season a success,” said Kristie Leonard, special events and cultural arts manager.
Before applying, would-be vendors should take time to review the Vendor Handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page. A paper copy will accompany a paper application. The handbook lists the market’s policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the market as well as what kind of documentation might be needed.
The Kingsport Farmers Markets opens Saturday, April 29, at 7 a.m., at 308 Clinchfield St. next to Food City. Part of the market is located in the Farmers Market pavilion; the remainder spreads over the area.
Johnson City opens its market at the Pavilion at 105 W. Main St., April 1 at 8 a.m. The Johnson City Farmers Market has been around since 1976. It began as a cooperative effort between markets in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol. It is open through October on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The State Street Farmers Market at Bristol will open Saturday, May 6 at 8 a.m.
Keep in mind that 90% of the produce sold at our markets is but one day out of the field; it just couldn’t be fresher and you can taste the difference. On Saturdays in peak season, the Kingsport market averages more than 50 vendors and attracts thousands of customers.
Market officials allow local vendors to bring in some fruit from out of state due to the limited number of local growers, but aside from fruits and vegetables, vendors sell a lot of honey, preserves, homemade canned goods and fresh eggs, as well as home and garden crafts.
It won’t be long until we’ll be welcoming another exciting season.