Kingsport Farmers' Market

A bounty of fresh veggies can be found at the Kingsport Farmers’ Market.

 Richard Currie

It seems only weeks ago when we got our last bag of swollen green peppers at the Kingsport Farmers Market and stuffed them with rice, ground beef, tomatoes and, well, we all have our favorite recipe.

But already, the Farmers Market is accepting applications for vendors for this season, and if you’re of the mold, we do hope you’ll join in the fun.

