Thanks to local governments and a broad spectrum of support, Northeast Tennessee is launching something remarkable that over time will save countless lives as it rescues people from a life of unimaginable pain and suffering. It is a start on what society should insist become a fixture, available to anyone, anytime, at no cost.
How do you rid society of an evil? The short answer is that you cannot. But nor can you stop trying. Frustrating? More than we can comprehend for the folks who are on the so-called front lines in the War on Drugs, which for more than a half-century has been an organized campaign of government to combat illegal drug use through various means.
Of course it’s not a war as the word is used because wars are winnable. Ridding America and the world of illicit drug use is never going to happen. That’s because we all use drugs, every one of us. Caffeine is a drug; cocaine is a drug. It’s a matter of degree.
Recently, we came across some startling internet video called “Streets of Philadelphia, Kesington Ave. Documentary,” a video project about addiction and survival. If you want a real sense of what the drug world is like, search for it and watch some of the videos taken at various times in this neighborhood. It’s difficult to stop watching as you wonder how in the world people got like this and why we allow them to continue to live like this. The video will leave unpleasant memories, but all Americans should better understand drug addiction.
We treat drug users as criminals who should be locked up, end of problem. But if we’re going to make a dent in this expensive, longstanding effort, society needs to “get with the program” and seriously reform the way it approaches addiction.
The River Source, an Arizona drug and alcohol treatment center, puts it like this: “The way society treats drug addicts is so judgmental and closed minded that it is no small surprise addicts have trouble keeping clean.
“One significant improvement that society could make is to stop thinking of addicts as addicts and start thinking of them as people with addictions. An addiction does not define a person; it affects them. There is much more to a person than whatever illnesses might afflict them, but society sometimes has trouble seeing that. Changing that perspective would give people with addictions a better chance at recovery by encouraging a person-first viewpoint.”
That’s part of what the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center is about. Kingsport recently kicked in $1.1 million in opioid lawsuit money to help fund the regional recovery center, which will operate under the auspices of the First Tennessee Development District at an old work camp on Roan Mountain in Carter County.
The startup costs are $2.8 million with a continuing operational budget of $1.8 million. The center will treat 200 people referred from the recovery courts of Northeast Tennessee, mostly males, to be housed in the former prison. The only similar program in the state is operated by the Tennessee Department of Corrections near Knoxville.
The funding from the city comes from two lawsuits filed by local governments across the U.S. against pharmaceutical companies in response to the opioid epidemic. The program will take 12 to 18 months for completion and include evening classes for participants to earn certifications through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Northeast State Community College.
Those with addictions need a lot of help; it just isn’t possible to muscle through an addiction. Society needs to be more accepting of behavioral illness in general and addiction in particular. This approach will make a huge difference in how local residents with addictions will be able to make progress in their lives.