It’s been a heart-wrenching two years since 5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County, and as more time passes, hope further diminishes.
The vast majority of missing persons cases in the U.S. are parental abductions and are solved. The Committee for Missing Children Inc. reports that out of the half a million children that go missing every year, nearly all of them are found — 97.8%.
“When most people think about missing children, they imagine children being lured into white vans. But if a father or mother takes a child without permission, and they don’t have custody, that’s considered a missing child, and the vast majority of missing kids are due to family abductions. There are more than 3,000 attempted snatchings per year, and more than 90% of those are runaways or parental abductions,” the organization says.
But Summer’s was not a case of parental abduction. She might have walked away from her home in a rural, wooded area, but that’s considered unlikely after hundreds of searchers scoured the ground for miles around her home on multiple occasions. Something might have happened to her that involved her family, but extensive investigation by multiple agencies finds no reported evidence for that possibility.
That leaves kidnapping, which is what Summer’s father, Don Wells, believes happened to her.
“I just know for a fact that someone took her,” Wells said. “She would always be around the house, by her swing, or by the vehicles, but she wouldn’t go further than that. So I knew without a doubt in my mind that somebody took her. If nobody took her, then she would be home.”
Wells said a dog tracked Summer’s scent to the road.
“There haven’t been any new developments,” Wells said. “All we know is that one of the police dogs followed her scent to the road and that’s absolutely all we have. I mean, there’s been no evidence of the so-called red truck (reported in the area). Also, whoever took her did not have a cellphone with them. It did not ping. We know that because they’ve checked for cellphones in the area.”
Looking back to that dreadful day on June 15, 2021, Wells said he was shocked when he was informed that Summer was missing.
“First, I was in shock because that’s my little girl, and we were really close,” Wells said. “I felt like my heart had dropped all the way down to my stomach. It was that feeling you get in your gut, and I knew when I drove up to where our house is that she was gone.”
Wells said he and Summer were very close.
“Me and her were way closer than her and Candus,” Wells said. “She was all about me. If I was around, she was hanging around with me.”
Wells said his wife, Candus, is brokenhearted over everything that has happened. “This just ripped her heart out because she loves our little girl,” Wells said.
As time passes, the odds against Summer’s safe return increase.
Typically, the first contact between a perpetrator and a victim is usually within a quarter of a mile from the child’s home, as in Summer’s case. This is apparent in 80% of stranger abductions. The majority of the victims abducted by strangers are girls, and 20% are not found alive.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it continues to search for Summer, but no new information is available.
“TBI agents continue to work alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Summer Wells,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart. “Unfortunately, we have no new information to share publicly. We urge anyone with credible information to call 1-800-TBIFIND.”
Candus and Don Wells are staying with family in Arkansas. Don Wells said he loves his daughter wholeheartedly and is thankful to everyone who has supported his family. He is still hopeful that Summer will one day be found and returned home, as are we all.