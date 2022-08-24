New regional workforce construction program coming to Northeast State

Homebuilder D.R. Horton, the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center and other organizations announced recently that they are creating a workforce construction trades program that will operate out of Northeast State Community College. The announcement was attended by career technical instructors from across Northeast Tennessee.

Construction is booming in Northeast Tennessee for homes and businesses. Also booming is education in the construction trades, with students currently studying carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical and HVAC at the former Sullivan North High School in Kingsport.

And more opportunities are coming, with Northeast State Community College receiving a $100,000 commitment to focus on construction trade skills, professional development and small business support to inspire students in the trades and technology. In Hawkins County, the school district has started a machine tool career and technical education course at Cherokee High School.

