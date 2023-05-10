Beginning with a new budget year July 1, the city of Kingsport will pick up the blue bins formerly used for recycling, and if you’ve become accustomed to regularly using both bins the city provides, you will have to either cut back on your waste or pay an additional fee for that second bin.
Some residents may think it a shame that the city essentially went out of the recycling business three years ago and is now making that permanent by collecting the bins which, ironically, will be recycled.
After all, we’ve been indoctrinated to recycle since the movement began nearly a half-century ago as landfills became symbols of waste.
For decades, recycling seemed to work with a goal of reusing materials and keeping them out of landfills. But economically, it was not then nor is it now a profitable enterprise, and for cities it is an increasing expense. As that cost has grown, more cities are shutting down their recycling campaigns. Even Greenpeace came to admit that economically, recycling doesn’t work.
Jon Miltmore is managing editor of the Foundation for Economic Education (fee.org) In November 2021 he wrote that hundreds of towns and cities across the country were canceling recycling programs due to huge price increases.
Why?
“Cost is the key word,” Miltmore wrote. “Like any activity or service, recycling is an economic activity. The dirty little secret is that the benefits of recycling have been dubious for some time. How long? Perhaps from the very beginning. Recycling resources costs resources. For instance, old newsprint must be collected, transported and processed. This requires trucks, which must be manufactured and fueled, and recycling plants, which must be constructed and powered.
“All this also produces — from the factories that build the trucks and from the fuel burned to power them, and from the factories that produce the components to build and construct the recycling plant and from the fuel burned to power the plant.”
Fact is, Miltmore wrote, “It’s time to admit the recycling mania is a giant placebo. It makes people feel good, but the idea that it improves the condition of humans or the planet is highly dubious.”
Ryan McReynolds, Kingsport’s deputy city manager, said the city isn’t completely out of the recycling business. “The way we’re going to present recycling is at the convenience centers,” he told BMA members.
McReynolds said customers are able to sort recyclables better. “The convenience center, we feel, is the way to move,” he said. In other words, if you’re committed to “saving the planet,” you may recycle — but at your expense, not the city’s.
McReynolds said it will take months before all the carts are collected. Proposed fee changes for voluntary customers include a $5 increase for outside-the-city customers in renting a cart, and business and professional complexes that rent carts. Roll-off containers will also see increases, with tipping and rental fees going up $10 per month and pull fees increasing by $35.
As well, city demolition landfill fees and charges will increase, with the minimum tipping fee of less than 1,000 pounds going up by $2 and tipping fees going up $5 more per ton.
McReynolds said there would be an added benefit for city residents with increasing the amount of free trips to the landfill per year from two to 12.
It was a noble experiment. But unless/until recycling makes economic sense, it has no future.