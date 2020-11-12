Some folks are just downright lazy, witness Keith Thompson’s recent letter to the editor. Thompson wrote to complain about the abuse of one of Sullivan County’s recycling stations. “I just returned from a trip to the recycle station near Ingles in Colonial Heights. Inside the mixed paper bin was a bicycle, lawn chairs, some sort of broken plastic wheeled vehicle, a window frame, several plastic tubs of household refuse, and many other unidentifiable non-mixed paper objects.”
Thompson said he has been recycling at that location since the county established it, “and this kind of abuse is getting worse. In the recent past, in or near the bins, I’ve seen a baby carriage, a recliner, mattresses, and the list could go on. If I were the recycler, I would be getting close to closing that station.”
Let’s hope the county has no plans to do so, but the abuse needs to stop. Closing the centers “would inconvenience the many because of a few,” wrote Thompson. “Isn’t there an effective low-cost way, with cameras for instance, to identify these abusers so they can be prosecuted? Unless something is done, they will spoil it for the rest of us.”
It may be that some just don’t understand how the county and cities handle waste.
Residents may visit the appropriate websites for information, but in short, if you wish to dispose of mixed paper, magazines, cardboard, glass and cans, visit a recycling center and place the refuse in the appropriate bin. They’re clearly marked.
Anything else goes to one of two transfer stations, one in Bristol and one in Kingsport.
The recycling drop-off sites are open 24/7. Some have lighting. You’ll find them here:
• Blountville Middle School football field at 1651 State Hwy. 37.
• Colonial Heights at 101 Lakecrest Drive.
• Holston Valley Middle School at 1717 Bristol Caverns Hwy.
• Sullivan Middle School at 4154 Sullivan Garden Drive.
• Piney Flats Food City at 5970 Hwy. 11-E.
• Northeast State Community College at 2425 TN-75, Blountville.
• Indian Springs Elementary School at 333 Hill Road.
• City of Kingsport near 635 W. Industry Drive.
If you have old appliances, mattresses, lawn chairs and bicycles, or the sort of materials Mr. Thompson is finding at a recycling center, those items need to go to one of the county’s transfer stations. They are located in Kingsport at 1921 Brookside Lane, phone (423) 224-1719, or in Bristol at 804 Raytheon Road, phone (423) 878-1880. Hours for the transfer stations are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except the Bristol station opens at 8 a.m.
You may also deliver used oil, antifreeze, batteries, electronics, propane tanks, household garbage and oil-based paint. Latex paint must be completely dry. You may not drop off hazardous chemicals. The county sets an annual drop-off for hazardous chemicals with the information to be announced.
It’s considered illegal dumping to put materials in the wrong bins, or to just leave them on the ground at a recycling center. These centers are expensive to operate, and residents should appreciate the county providing them. Please use them properly, and report anyone you see who doesn’t.