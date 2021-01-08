Are you fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis? If so, the plasma in your blood may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus, and local hospitals need it as part of their treatment plans.
Having won your battle with the coronavirus, you can help others fight theirs and give local health care providers a desperately needed tool. Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton has renewed the system’s calls for blood plasma from those who have recovered. Because demand has outstripped donations of plasma, Ballad has been forced to purchase plasma from outside the region to treat its COVID-19 patients.
The problem isn’t just a local one. Across the country, hospitals are pleading for recovered patients to step up. A quick donation could make all the difference for those battling coronavirus, and there are thousands of recovered patients in this region. Plasma with antibodies cannot be manufactured in a lab and is not something that can be replicated. It has to come from a person. The continuing spike in cases means more victims undergoing treatment, which increases the need for convalescent plasma.
There are approximately 22,000 recovered patients just in Sullivan, Washington and Hawkins counties. About 9,500 of them are in Sullivan County, 8,900 in Washington County and 3,400 in Hawkins County. Several thousand more reside in Lee, Wise and Scott counties. We urge them to join the fight against the pandemic and donate plasma.
“I know we talk about the call for plasma almost every week, but let me tell you it’s really become a crucial point for us,” Deaton said during a media briefing. “This has been very effective for our COVID patients, and with our COVID patient numbers rising we are very concerned that we are not seeing the donation of plasma we saw early on.”
“There really is not a need for us to go outside our region given all the people we’ve seen test positive in our area,” Deaton continued. “So, we really ask for people who have been COVID-positive to consider donating plasma.”
Ballad also has a need for regular blood and platelets to counteract holiday donation fall-offs.
“It’s very, very important to care for patients, and it’s one thing you can do if you have been COVID positive to really help support the patients that are in our hospitals today,” Deaton said.
Anyone interested in donating plasma may call the Marsh Blood Bank at (423) 408-7500 to schedule an appointment.