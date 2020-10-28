There seems no end to the activities that have fallen victim to the coronavirus, but nothing can stand in the way of health care — especially for those who need but can’t afford it, and receive it at no charge.
It’s all made possible by dozens of health care professionals including doctors, dentists, optometrists, nurses and specialists in a variety of fields who volunteer their time and skills at the Remote Area Medical clinic.
In the midst of a pandemic, RAM is returning this year to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray for two days of free medical, dental and vision care for people in need throughout the region.
Set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, the clinic has been revamped with new protocols for COVID-19 safety, including a by-appointment-only format that will eliminate the overnight camping in parking areas that has been common at past RAM events in the area.
The clinic appointment line opened Oct. 19 and anyone, regardless of circumstances, who is in need of medical, dental or vision care may call 865-500-8555 and leave their number for a RAM representative to call and schedule their appointment.
Patients will be asked to bring a mask to wear during their appointment, and everyone will practice social distancing, hand washing, equipment sanitizing and other safety measures throughout the event. Because of the pandemic, the clinic will be relying more heavily on volunteer providers. Brooks Blair, executive director of Project Access, which is serving as the clinic’s local host group, said more volunteers will be needed to meet what is expected to be a greater need than in previous years.
Medical, dental and optometry care providers as well as general clinic volunteers are needed, and anyone who wishes to lend their services is encouraged to visit ramusa.org to sign up. Sara Cox, community liaison for Project Access, said the more providers who take part in the clinic, the more patients the clinic will be able to serve. Last year, some 750 people received an estimated $450,000 in free health care services.
In addition to Project Access, local clinic partners include East Tennessee State University and five of its health related colleges, Ballad Health, and the nonprofit Miles for Smiles mobile dental program.
Founded in 1985 near Knoxville by the late Stan Brock, RAM’s mission is to bring competent and compassionate health care to those who are impoverished, isolated and underserved throughout the nation. All services are free, and no identification is required.