The historic Bristol Train Station could once again be bustling with travelers if efforts by Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, working in conjunction with Tennessee officials, to bring passenger rail to the city succeed.

The wheels of progress turn slowly, it is said, especially train wheels on a track to Bristol. For many years, a return of passenger rail service from Amtrak’s station at Roanoke to Bristol has been imagined locally and statewide, but why stop there? Tennessee also has an interest in passenger service to Knoxville in support of major attractions at Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Dollywood.

Slowly, momentum has changed. A primary mover is the half-billion-dollar Hard Rock Casino Bristol, which is set to open next year featuring slot machines, table games, a hotel, concert theater and an outdoor entertainment center. It’s expected to draw 4 million tourists annually.

