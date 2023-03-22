In just 15 years, an idea for a spring festival in downtown Kingsport has grown to become a premier, multistate event, and the announcement of this year’s program will continue to grow Racks by the Tracks, which will be held May 13 at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Clinchfield Street.
Some localities have beer and wine tasting events. Some offer barbecue competition. Others bring in bands for entertainment on the streets, and still others offer spring races. Racks by the Tracks has it all. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias, and tickets for the event allow attendees to sample them all.
Returning for the 10th time this year are the Racks by the Tracks 5K and 10K races presented by Powell Valley National Bank. Runners can also sign up for the Boss Hog Challenge, which requires them to run in both events. Participants will receive a limited edition Boss Hog Challenge T-shirt.
The barbecue competition will feature food from the best barbecue restaurants and teams across the region. A ticket is not required to access this attraction, and those who sample the wares can vote for the People’s Choice Award. New this year will be the Best Rib Award, which will be decided by a hand-selected panel of judges.
In addition to beer and barbecue, Racks by the Tracks will also feature musical performances. The headliner is The Crue, a Motley Crue tribute band. Also performing will be Blank-281, a Blink-182 tribute band, which will take listeners on a nostalgic ride through the band’s early releases and greatest hits. Blank-281 was selected to appear on the Jimmy Fallon-produced TV show, “Clash of the Cover Bands.” Music will kick off on the Honda Kingsport stage at 1 p.m. with local indie-rock band Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
Tasting tickets will cost $35, and concert tickets will be $10. Tickets are available at all Food City locations with the cost of tasting tickets increasing to $40 on May 1.
As you make plans, here are answers to frequently asked questions:
All parts of the festival go on rain or shine. You can and are encouraged bring a chair to sit in outside, but no chairs are to be set up inside the Farmers Market.
No coolers, pop-up tents, outside food or beverages, or pets are allowed on festival grounds.
The BBQ area is free. You only pay for the food you eat. With any ticket you can go in and out of the gates as many times as you like. The concert starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. The festival is open for lunch at 11 a.m., and the gates open at noon for concerts and the tasting area. Kids under 5 are free. Kids between 6-15 with a concert ticket can be with adults in the craft beer and wine tasting area.