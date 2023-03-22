Racks by the Tracks beverage tasting lines

Racks by the Tracks attendees wait for craft beer at last year’s event, which offered more than 100 choices, including wines and spritzers.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times News

In just 15 years, an idea for a spring festival in downtown Kingsport has grown to become a premier, multistate event, and the announcement of this year’s program will continue to grow Racks by the Tracks, which will be held May 13 at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Clinchfield Street.

Some localities have beer and wine tasting events. Some offer barbecue competition. Others bring in bands for entertainment on the streets, and still others offer spring races. Racks by the Tracks has it all. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias, and tickets for the event allow attendees to sample them all.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you