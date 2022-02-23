A consultant did a good job using community input in developing recommendations for improving a section of East Center Street as it leaves its intersection with Fort Henry Drive and connects to downtown. Before the city moves forward on a proposed two-phased approach to improving the street at an estimated cost of $2.7 million, it should solicit buy-in from the public.
As we reported, the street would look dramatically different with a tree-lined median, more pedestrian signage and curb extensions or bulbouts jutting into the roadway with trees to offer barrier protection and a more pleasant experience. But seeing what designers have in mind is much better than reading about it, and the city should present the proposal on its website including images of the proposed street design — and ask residents what they think about it.
“We want to make a good impression coming into downtown, and (East Center Street) needs some sprucing up,” said Bill Albright, manager of the Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization. To that end, Kimley-Horn, a Nashville-based consulting firm, recently concluded a corridor study of East Center between East Sullivan and Fort Henry Drive. The consultant proposed a two-phased approach.
One phase would include what can be done within three years and the other what can be accomplished beyond the three-year mark. The first implementation would have an estimated cost of $1.37 million, and the second $1.32 million. Lesley Phillips of Kimley-Horn said the report will be given to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its March 7 meeting. The BMA will then vote on giving the plan its endorsement during the March 8 business meeting.
Over a six-month period, planners walked along the corridor speaking with business owners to get input, set up a booth at the Farmers Market to ask questions and hand out flyers, and had in-person meetings with the community. “There’s been a lot of public involvement,” Phillips said.
According to the report, citizens saw landscaping of the area as a priority. Options for west of North Wilcox Drive that respondents preferred included an enhanced three-lane road with and without bike lanes. The enhanced three-lane includes bulbouts and raised medians with trees or shrubbery. The consultants proposed a combination of several options. In one, bike lanes would remain from East Sullivan Street to Wilcox Drive, but not from Wilcox to Fort Henry Drive. Instead of continuous medians, the report suggested traffic islands that would work as traffic calming devices and provide natural beauty.
“Improving the overall appearance of East Center Street is one of the most popular sentiments expressed to the project team during stakeholder interviews, interactions at public events and in the online survey,” the report stated.
The design for East Center is important as it may inform a similar approach for other downtown access roadways like West Center, Lynn Garden Drive, the rest of East Center, Memorial Boulevard and South Wilcox. It would be useful to give the public access to the proposed designs.