Lots of public spaces in communities such as Kingsport are intentionally altered to appeal to our emotions in a positive way. Look around and you’ll find delightful paintings around street drains or on walls of buildings in back alleys, and now, even under bridges that cover a section of the city’s Greenbelt.
It’s a welcome addition to a city that takes pride in its appearance by finding new ways to expand public art. From sculptures at downtown intersections to neighborhood beautification awards, Kingsport seeks to welcome visitors and encourage them to call it home, and newcomers who choose Kingsport will tell you that part of the reason was the friendly folks who live here but also the ambiance it presents.
Through a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Kingsport’s Office of Cultural Arts was linked up with local artists Betsy Robbins of Kingsport and Chris Hobbs, an art teacher for Sullivan County, to paint murals on the underside of two bridges along the Greenbelt, one on Clinchfield Street near Cherokee Village and another along Eastman Road near Olive Garden.
“If we’re successful, we hope to work with Parks and Recreation to do more along the Greenbelt,” said Hannah Powell, director of Cultural Arts.
The underside of the Eastman bridge has been primed awaiting what the artists have planned there, but under the Clinchfield bridge may be found flowery images covering most of the 96-foot section.
Robbins, who has been an artist since the sixth grade, began working on the Clinchfield mural around the first of April. She’s put in about 24 hours of work and hopes to finish the project by the middle of the month.
“My husband and I had to scrape the entire wall by hand, then we came in and washed, primed it and started painting it the week of April 12,” Robbins said. “I sketched everything out, numbered it so my husband could help with the painting. Then I go back in and add details and shade.”
Robbins took inspiration from the black-eyed Susans that grow naturally in her yard. Once the work is complete, she will have used three gallons of primer and about eight gallons of paint.
Robbins said her sixth-grade art teacher “saw something in me” and encouraged her to work on her talent “and I haven’t stopped painting since,” Robbins said.
Between the Cultural Arts Department and Keep Kingsport Beautiful, there’s so much going on that it’s difficult to keep track of it. For instance, the city is currently looking for regional and local artists to be featured in the new City Hall main lobby at the former Regions Bank building.
Art submissions will be entered into an artist database, and future exhibits at the new City Hall will draw from this database of submissions. Exhibits will be temporary, lasting one month to three months. If you would like to be considered for exhibiting your work, you may submit via email to KingsportArtEntry@gmail.com.
To keep your foot in the door of what’s happening, make it a habit to visit the appropriate websites: kingsportchamber.org and arts.kingsporttn.gov.