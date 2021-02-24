When Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gave his third State of the State Address, he highlighted a number of spending items important to our readers.
With an increase of a whopping $2.8 billion over the prior budget, the General Assembly in 2020 approved the largest budget in state history. Significant funds for infrastructure and rural investment are included, and over $1 billion will be directed toward infrastructure and investments in rural development:
• $200 million to local government infrastructure grants.
• $21.1 million to rural development for community asset improvements, marketing and downtown revitalization.
• $472 million directed to new funding for business and economic development.
• $85 million for railways.
• $40 million for airports.
• $200 million directed to a one-time increase in broadband deployment focusing on unserved areas through grants and tax credits.
Education is also getting a huge bump in this budget as well:
• $120 million in teacher pay raises.
• $110 million in new education spending to aid in teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic.
• $10 million to create Governor’s Investment in Vocation Education (GIVE) sites (to be prioritized by the greatest work force revitalization need).
• $341 million in total new funding for K-12 education.
That equates to a lot of money spent in Tennessee by government entities over the next year. And that’s great news for Tennessee businesses because it means bidding opportunities to win those contracts. How do those businesses find out about bidding opportunities? Through public notices, of course.
But a billed filed by Sen. Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) and Rep. Mary Littleton (R-Dickson) seeks to stifle competition in the bidding process. The bill proposes that it would increase from $10,000 or more to $25,000 or more, the amount for which a local board of education or the governing body of a public charter school must make purchases or expenditures by competitive bids. Currently, any purchases or expenditures $10,000 or higher need to have a public notice published to inform the public of the contract and to allow local businesses to bid on those contracts.
The proposed bill would provide that all contracts below $25,000 can be given out to businesses without any notification to the community. For many smaller local businesses, a $10,000 contract is significant and important to their success. Taking that opportunity away could be devastating. And to what end? The increase in the threshold for public notification is an invitation for insider deals and corruption in our communities.
Our governing entities have an obligation to be transparent and to proactively let citizens know how government is spending their tax dollars. If allowed to pass, this bill would allow our elected and appointed officials to operate in a potentially dangerous and costly vacuum.
With over $1 billion to be spent in Tennessee in 2021, every contractor and every business deserves the right to bid on these contracts. Let your local legislators know that this proposed threshold increase is not good for open, transparent government, and it is certainly not good for the business community.