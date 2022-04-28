Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch says it’s all about a new program that identifies students who are at risk due to past experiences. He wishes it had been in place while he was teaching.
Many children experience traumatic incidents that leave them vulnerable. Parents may know about it, but teachers who have charge of their children half the day may not. And there are times when such knowledge can make a large difference in how a teacher approaches a situation with a child who has had adverse experiences.
The program originated in West Virginia in 2013 with a goal to mitigate negative effects experienced by children’s exposure to trauma, and to increase knowledge and awareness of this issue. It began in Kingsport with the current school year. Jim Nash, Kingsport City Schools chief student services officer, briefed board members on how it works.
Nash said a “Handle With Care” designation is not placed on a student’s permanent record but in a separate file. Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department’s public information officer, said the nature of the incident is not part of the notification process. “We don’t tell them (schools) what the traumatic event was,” Patton said. They simply get a message that a particular student should be handled with care.
“Handle With Care” is coordinated statewide by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, although in Kingsport the fire department and other emergency responders are involved, Patton said.
Incidents reported through the program by emergency response agencies include crime, violence or abuse, or anything identified as an adverse childhood experience.
They also could include the arrest of a family member or fellow house occupant, a warrant served on someone in the household or family, a drug or alcohol overdose, a death or suicide, Nash said.
Patton said a house fire or car accident also would be included, as would being a witness to a troubling incident.
“It could be a criminal issue; it could be a medical issue,” Patton said, adding that the notifications police give to principals generally are forwarded to teachers with whom the student interacts and the school resource officer at the facility.
“We talked a lot about being trauma-informed,” Nash told the school board, saying the program can help students with what can quickly become mental health issues. Nash said that the HWC designation doesn’t necessarily mean the student will be approached by a teacher, school counselor, school resource officer or other employee who interacts with children. However, it gives those adults notification that something has happened that might lead to the student acting differently at school.
Since the program began last August, Nash said, 34 pre-kindergarten and elementary HWC notifications went to city schools as well as 14 for middle school students and 17 for high school students. HWC referrals during the first half of the school year were also sent to Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Washington County, Johnson City and two private schools. In some cases, the students live elsewhere but had a potentially adverse experience in Kingsport, or they are city residents but attend school elsewhere, Patton said.
We agree with board member Todd Golden that “it’s just sad that we have to do this.” At the same time, we are fortunate to have the program as it can help students succeed despite whatever traumatic circumstances they may have endured.
You can learn more about the program at tnhandlewithcare.org.