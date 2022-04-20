Economic development in Northeast Tennessee hopefully just took a giant step forward.
Three years ago when Eastman Chairman and CEO Mark Costa challenged the region to come together to promote economic development, the area’s two leading economic development organizations — the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NTREP) and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership — quickly released a joint statement committing to cooperation through a merger. Unfortunately they couldn’t agree on how to proceed.
Then a new plan came from NETWORKS, which NTREP wasn’t even aware of.
Apparently, NETWORKS wanted to be in charge and presented its board with a proposal that would put it in the role of managing key functions that didn’t align with a memorandum of understanding with NTREP. NTREP was not pleased.
Then, out of the blue, came yet a different approach. It would use the First Tennessee Development District to serve as the umbrella organization. But NETWORKS was not a player.
Nobody wanted to give up their corner of the sandbox for the greater good. In some ways, that’s understandable. We’re dealing with people and egos. Publicly they’ve all signed off on the idea of regional cooperation when it comes to industrial recruitment. Words are one thing, but actions speak louder.
Now come leaders of the region’s largest industries and employers with a private approach. It may be that when Costa issued his challenge, he was sending a message: Get it done, or we will.
NETNHub will boost workforce and economic development across the eight-county region through an executive committee including Costa, Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, Bank of Tennessee CEO Will Barrett, and Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine.
Washington and Sullivan counties as well as the cities of Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport have been offered seats on the board. Caldwell will serve as chair.
NETNHub has more than $750,000 in year-one funding commitments, Barrett said, and will quickly surpass $1 million as it expands its outreach. The organization is being launched with no taxpayer funding, he added.
“This is exclusively privately funded, and no additional funds are being asked from any municipal government or entity,” Barrett said.
This is huge. It brings to the table contact sources that political organizations pursuing economic development only dream of. Most important, it brings access. When business leaders of the caliber of those on NETNHub’s executive committee call the governor, that call is answered.
Caldwell said the NETNHub comes as a result of years of conversations and planning.
“It will be a catalyst for economic development, that collective regional voice underscoring the mission to unite this region and create prosperity for the communities involved,” he said. “I personally am very passionate about this because I think it is so important for there to be collaboration between the public sector, the private sector and the social sector.”
In coming weeks, the executive board will appoint a chief executive officer and fill key leadership roles. Specifically, the goals of the NETNHub will include developing a comprehensive regional strategy supported by a robust project portfolio and marketing plan, coordinating funding requests and grant applications to garner additional resources for major projects across the region, accelerating investments for regional economic development to enhance the quality of life for residents, attracting business and industry to the area, and establishing a regional scorecard to outline key milestones and measure progress.
Our one wish is that the rest of the organization be filled out with business people with less recognizable names than Costa, Levine, Caldwell and Noland. Yes, those men know people and can get things done. We’re a better region because of them. But some younger and some more diverse voices would also send a strong message, both locally and outside the region. Heads of industry pay attention to such things.
That these business leaders would devote time and effort to NETNHub demonstrates a commitment that the region could never otherwise develop.
We join in thanking them, and looking forward to what they can do.