Some cannot see the forest for the trees. After two failed attempts even to meet in August, the now three-member Pound Town Council managed a quorum earlier this month in an emergency meeting to oppose action by the Wise County Board of Supervisors to pull the town’s charter. Immediately after the meeting two members — a quorum — were seen meeting at the end of the town hall parking lot absent the required public notice.
When asked what they were discussing, Councilman Danny Stanley said it was about a family member, while Councilman Glenn Cantrell said, “This is why I don’t let you quote me.”
It is because of continued incompetence that the county board has had enough. Supervisors have voted to request that the Virginia General Assembly repeal the town’s charter during the 2022 legislative session.
In voting to oppose the effort, the council offered no defense of its failed performance over the past several years, only technical reasons why it believes the board’s action is not legal.
The town resolution claimed that Virginia law requires a town council and the surrounding county board of supervisors to adopt an agreement before the town’s charter can be repealed.
“No joint agreement has been negotiated between Pound and Wise County,” the resolution states. The resolution also states that the council must vote to petition circuit court for a town voter referendum on whether to annul and repeal the charter but no such referendum has been requested.
And, the resolution “rejects the narrative being put forward” in the board’s resolution that “the town has a total disregard for the basic tenets of a local government.”
It cites the county draft’s claims that town government is not able to provide a “fiscally responsible and safe environment” or to guarantee protection of citizens, persons and property.
Leabern Kennedy, the only candidate in a November special election to fill one of two empty council seats, said the council’s resolution was needed. “We as citizens are not going to take this lying down,” Kennedy said. “Everybody’s going to have to work together.”
But the basic problem with the town council is its inability to work together. It has failed to issue 2021 property tax tickets. It removed its police force. Its water system has been taken over under a state ultimatum. More than two dozen people facing charges from the defunct police department walked free because of government incompetence.
Over the past year, allegations of embezzlement and cover-up were referred to the Virginia State Police, a petition called for the removal of the mayor, a council member was charged a second time by the mayor with assault, councilmen have resigned, two town managers resigned as did the town clerk, and a bank froze town accounts. Just one week into the search for a new town clerk, the interim clerk resigned.
There’s more, much more, to demonstrate that Pound does not have the ability to govern itself and that the county has acted in the best interest of town residents, as it should have.