A 14-year-old petty thief operating in the greater Fairacres area of Kingsport no doubt appreciated the invitations from residents who left their vehicles unlocked.
And because more than a dozen of his victims didn’t even bother to notify police, despite that property was taken in some cases, the wayward teen remained in business.
An investigation began only after four incidents were reported to police May 7 and 8. Three of the vehicles had property removed. The investigation would have begun earlier than that had persons who had property stolen picked up the phone.
Police quickly identified the culprit, whose identity is not being released due to his age. Police said he confirmed what they already suspected, that none of the vehicles he burglarized was forcibly entered. Every single one of them was unlocked. The suspect lives within easy walking distance of where the crimes were committed.
The teen admitted to burglarizing at least 20 vehicles in the greater Fairacres area, yet only four of those incidents were reported.
Some of the reported stolen property has been recovered. However, additional property was also recovered that has yet to be reported stolen. If you reside in Fairacres and believe property has been taken from your vehicle, police ask that you call. They may already have your property in custody.
During the investigation, the juvenile was also charged in a late April motor vehicle theft that occurred in the same general neighborhood. That vehicle has also since been recovered. At the time it was stolen, the vehicle had been left unlocked, with the key left inside.
Just seven months ago, Kingsport police notified the public that they were experiencing a surge in vehicle thefts and burglaries.
The crimes were coming in waves in neighborhoods across the city.
“Long term, it’s been going on for a couple of years, but more recently we’ve had quite a few (auto burglaries),” said Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department.
The vast majority of vehicle thefts takes place when the vehicle has been left unlocked with the key left inside. Oftentimes, the key is in the ignition and the vehicle is running, Patton said. As well, valuable property has been left in plain sight in an unlocked vehicle.
Police urged the public to take precautions, but clearly some don’t listen. And so once again, police remind residents to never leave your vehicle unlocked, never leave the key or fob inside or in an unsecured location, never leave your vehicle running unless you are actually in it, and never leave items of real or perceived value in plain sight inside your vehicle.
“To reiterate, very few cars that are being stolen or burglarized are actually being forcibly broken into,” Patton said. “In nearly all of the cases, had the owner of the vehicle taken a few basic preventative measures, the crimes could have easily been deterred.”
As well, says Chief of Police Dale Phipps, “It is incumbent upon all of us as law-abiding citizens to make these types of crimes more difficult for criminals to commit. Taking some basic common-sense security measures will significantly reduce your chances of becoming a victim. We know for a fact that these steps work, so it is our duty to encourage citizens to follow them.”
Don’t be a victim. It’s easy to prevent these types of crimes from happening to you.