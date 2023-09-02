Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham, left, Joe Carr, middle, and Hunter Locke, background, listen to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy talk about his concerns about employee recruitment and retention.
Local law enforcement agencies are far from alone in their difficulty attracting recruits. The problem is nationwide. But there is a remedy: adequate reimbursement, training and support.
As we recently reported, local law enforcement agencies are trying to sell recruits on great benefits, great advancement opportunities and great health care insurance. It’s a hard sell when the primary benefit, salary, isn’t so great — not in Sullivan County, or Kingsport which pays a bit more, or for that matter, in Tennessee.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said deputies start at $38,064 annually ($18.30 an hour) while Kingsport starting patrolmen are paid $20 to $21 an hour (about $42,600 annually). Greene County starts at $40,435 annually, Hawkins County pays $34,000, and Carter County pays $38,304 annually.
But ZipRecruiter.com, an employment marketplace for job seekers and employers, says the average entry-level police officer salary in Tennessee is $49,093, and that more than half the states start police officers at more than $50,000 annually.
As well, Sheriff Cassidy sees “a big shift in generations and in society. People just aren’t willing to work nights, weekends, holidays ... at least the last few years, agencies such as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Police Department have seen it become increasingly harder to recruit patrol and corrections officers.”
Sullivan County is looking at increasing pay for its officers, while last year Kingsport added pay and reformed benefits to become more attractive to candidates. Sullivan County is trying to fill 28 open positions, Cassidy said.
The openings cause more work for current officers, burning them out. The department faces problems with being competitive with neighboring agencies, which pay more.
The need for officers has led law enforcement agencies to reform benefits and relax standards. Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies are now allowed tattoos. Lt. Justin McConnell with the Kingsport Police Department said reforms include reenrolling in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, which allows more benefits between the ages of 55 to 62. Employees have access to an employee health clinic at no additional cost. Over the summer, the police department also implemented an expedited hiring process with applications being reviewed constantly as manpower dictates.
Cassidy says it’s pay, more than anything else, that attracts candidates.
“They’re just looking at the dollar amount,” he said.
But Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mayor G.T. Bynum says a toxic national dialogue that demonizes police officers has also made police department staffing significantly more difficult for every major city in America. “All it takes is a 30-second out-of-context clip on the internet to tarnish their reputation or even ruin their career.”
Bynum is among city leaders, police chiefs and sheriffs who blame police hiring woes primarily on protests and public expressions of distrust, which swelled after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. Law enforcement officers also are concerned about a lack of support from their employers.
As is usually the case, fixing this problem will require more money in the pockets of those who put their lives on the line for us every day they go to work. Also clearly, America needs police reform, including ending the militarization of police officers and “warrior-cop” mentalities.
On the other hand, police should never be forced to stand by and do nothing while the law is broken, which undermines their sense of duty and purpose.
It may take years to turn this situation around, but the longer localities wait to provide police officers adequate compensation, the longer public safety will remain at risk.
