Commission meeting sheriff

Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham, left, Joe Carr, middle, and Hunter Locke, background, listen to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy talk about his concerns about employee recruitment and retention.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/six rivers media

Local law enforcement agencies are far from alone in their difficulty attracting recruits. The problem is nationwide. But there is a remedy: adequate reimbursement, training and support.

As we recently reported, local law enforcement agencies are trying to sell recruits on great benefits, great advancement opportunities and great health care insurance. It’s a hard sell when the primary benefit, salary, isn’t so great — not in Sullivan County, or Kingsport which pays a bit more, or for that matter, in Tennessee.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you