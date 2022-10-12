Fire Prevention

Tyla Laughlin State Farm agents and Kingsport firefighters hold a banner printed with the theme of this year’s KFD fire prevention campaign.

It’s that time of the year when we think about additional safety aspects, particularly for children. In Kingsport, firefighters are preparing to distribute fire safety kits, and in Johnson City, police are preaching school bus safety.

But with cooler weather comes home heating and an increased risk of fire. The Kingsport Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to observe the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15. But the KFD’s emphasis on fire safety will last all month.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video