It’s that time of the year when we think about additional safety aspects, particularly for children. In Kingsport, firefighters are preparing to distribute fire safety kits, and in Johnson City, police are preaching school bus safety.
But with cooler weather comes home heating and an increased risk of fire. The Kingsport Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to observe the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15. But the KFD’s emphasis on fire safety will last all month.
The theme this year is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” KFD spokesman Barry Brickey plans to see more than 1,000 kids and will be distributing the kits, which include fire safety tips, brochures and stickers, all month with a focus on homeowners developing a fire safety plan.
“We want families to know it and practice it in case they have a fire. Everyone should be able to know what to do,” Brickey said.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull notes that the KFD was again reaccredited by the International Commission on Fire Accreditation, a credential that only a few Tennessee cities have. The city is one of only 15 in the state with a Class II Insurance Service Organization rating for Public Protection, which saves homeowners money on their insurance rates.
“Through both ARPA and city funding we have continued to update firefighting equipment. Our new training facility was started in 2021 and finished this year and the department is reviewing the feasibility of establishing a new fire station in the vicinity of the Tri-Cities Airport,” said the mayor.
Kingsport’s city limits extend nearly to the airport.
In Johnson City, “Our bus drivers are seeing a marked increase in illegal passings (in school zones),” said police Lt. Becky West. “We take these violations very seriously, as they jeopardize the safety of our children as well as the motoring public and pedestrians.”
State law requires all vehicles to come to a complete stop at a safe distance from a stopped school bus when traveling in the same direction. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction must also stop unless there is a physical barrier dividing the road or pavement. Drivers are also required to stop for a stopped school bus if there is a two-way continuous turn lane.
“In addition to the potential injury or death of a student, motorists who fail to stop when approaching a stopped school bus are committing a crime,” West said. “It is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of between $250 and $1,000.”
The Johnson City Police Department also encourages parents to review with their students best practices for school bus stop safety. Parents should accompany younger children to and from the bus stop and remain with them as they wait for the bus.
All students should stand back from the curb and confirm all traffic has stopped before entering the road to board the school bus or stepping into the road to exit the school bus.
Students should direct their full attention to boarding and deboarding the school bus, removing headphones and putting away handheld devices so they are not a distraction.
As cold weather arrives and hazardous driving conditions increase, the JCPD asks drivers to be even more vigilant, especially since students are now awaiting buses in the dark. Throughout the school year there are more than 41.8 million violations that put children entering and exiting a school bus at risk nationwide. Don’t be one of them.