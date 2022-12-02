Visitors from Nashville browse antiques

David and Angie Pruitt of Nashville take a short break from browsing at P&J Antiques in downtown Kingsport on Small Business Saturday 2022.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

Kingsport’s Small Business Saturday is held between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the holidays continue, offering opportunity to continue to shop locally for very good reasons.

They include that businesses locate where they find support. If a community doesn’t support its local businesses, they go away.

