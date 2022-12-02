Kingsport’s Small Business Saturday is held between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the holidays continue, offering opportunity to continue to shop locally for very good reasons.
They include that businesses locate where they find support. If a community doesn’t support its local businesses, they go away.
You may save a few bucks buying online with free shipping, but when you shop local, you’re investing in your community, and over time, that investment will pay rewards. The community will grow, attracting new businesses including shops and restaurants.
As Mayor Pat Shull has said, “Kingsport city government does receive sales tax revenue from online purchases if the items are delivered to a Kingsport address. However, please consider shopping in Kingsport so that our hometown ‘brick and mortar’ stores can also prosper. Your locally owned businesses appreciate your patronage, and they support our community in a variety of ways.”
The region offers a number of unique businesses that depend on the holidays for most of their annual sales. With online shopping becoming easier and faster, many local businesses struggle to keep up. Still, regardless of where you live, there are important reasons why you should shop for your gifts locally, and all year long.
Buying from smaller businesses helps support our neighbors and our communities. Approximately 68 cents out of every dollar spent locally stays in the community.
When you shop at larger chains, only a very small percentage goes back to the community in the form of employee salaries, goods and services and taxes. Tax dollars spent locally go straight to our local school systems and help support other public services.
Local businesses also put most of their revenue back into other businesses in the community. Many local businesses support the community through charity.
“No one’s ever seen Amazon support a Little League baseball team, but this small business over here does,” said Bob Cantler, president of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. “Those are the organizations that are supporting our nonprofits. They’re the organizations that are helping our soup kitchens. They’re there when there’s a need in our community.”
Local businesses also carry an assortment of creative niche products that you cannot find at a typical big-box store. Downtown businesses offer a range of unique products. A great way to keep supporting businesses into the new year is to purchase gift cards for local restaurants.
Robin Cleary, executive director of the Downtown Kingsport Association, says that when you shop locally, “You’re supporting your friends and neighbors.”
Cleary added that those who shop local also get an extra level of customer service from local business owners. “They go out of their way to get to know their customers,” she said.
Cleary said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen a rise in interest from the local community and communities across the U.S.
“The message has really resonated with people,” Cleary said.