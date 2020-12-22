FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, Salvation Army bell ringer Ivory Carter Sr. rings a bell to raise funds for The Salvation Army outside the Market Street store on 42nd Street in Odessa, Texas. Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, a day earmarked for generosity during the holiday season. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to donate money this year, there are plenty of causes that need attention. Causes can be supported both through monetary gifts and donations of your time.