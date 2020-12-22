The Times News Rescue Fund is asking for your support to help the Salvation Army deal with a significant increase in requests for help.
“How did we get here?” is a question Major Jayne May and her staff have heard time and again as new families come in seeking Christmas assistance for the first time in their lives.
“Nine times out of 10, it was because of COVID,” May said. “They would walk in and they’d look like a deer caught in headlights. Just to see that sense of confusion in their faces and their eyes was heartbreaking.”
The Rescue Fund, in partnership with the Salvation Army, provides holiday food assistance to hundreds of families in Lee, Scott, Wise, Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
After more than 25 years with the Salvation Army, May said there was no doubt Christmas in the midst of a global pandemic would be different. She just didn’t know how.
“We have seen an increase in new clients who have never had to receive assistance before,” May said.
In interview after interview, May and her staff listened as people shared how the pandemic had impacted their families financially.
“These are people who’ve been responsible with their money. They’ve been responsible parents. They’ve been responsible renters. And then all of a sudden, that thing they were counting on — their job — was gone,” May said. They are employees of small businesses who were forced to close. They’re the single parents who don’t get enough hours to offset the cost of child care and their bills. And they are low-income families who may have received rent relief early in the pandemic, but now have those bills coming due.
“We saw people who are working two jobs and getting maybe only 10 hours at each job. That’s how badly hours were cut. They were able to find a second job, so you can tell they’re trying really hard, but they just can’t make ends meet right now.”
The Times News Rescue Fund and your generosity are the reason the Salvation Army can continue to serve those in need.
The campaign collects donations from the newspaper’s readers to provide food to local families in need. It is a nonprofit corporation, and though the fund bears the name of the newspaper, it belongs to the communities it serves and each and every person who makes a donation, no matter how big or small.
Applications for assistance are screened by social service organizations such as the Salvation Army or county departments of human services. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.