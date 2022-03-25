The World Health Organization believes the pandemic has caused a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide, and that because of it, young people are at a disproportionately high risk for suicide and self-harm.
A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found the prevalence of depression symptoms in U.S. adults increased from 8.5% before the pandemic to 27.8% by April of 2020. A subsequent study found that by April 2021 the prevalence of depression symptoms had increased to 32.8%.
Today, it may be nearly 40%, or more. We all have been affected by the pandemic, some much more than others.
“We were kind of bracing because we knew that the conditions were right for an increase in need,” said Frontier Health’s Chief Operating Officer Diane Bowen. “So we were not surprised. But it is actually in some ways more than we thought it would be.”
During Frontier’s 2018-19 fiscal year, the agency saw 1,520 people seeking mental health treatment. That total is expected to be more than double this fiscal year, on pace to be 3,294 patients through midyear. Bowen attributes the increase to such factors as isolation, change in routine, fear, and concern for loved ones.
“I think that has really taken a toll on people,” said Bowen.
Medical Director of Quality Dr. David Moulton said earlier this month that State of Franklin Healthcare has also seen an increase in patients with mental health issues, and that treating them has become “more of a factor in primary care visits.”
Dr. Kevin Metzger, a primary care doctor with Holston Medical Group, said he has seen a “huge increase” in people being diagnosed or needing treatment.
While the need for treatment in the region has increased, staffing has not, further straining a mental health care system dealing with what Bowen described as a crisis. Some continue to live in social isolation, worrying about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, whether their job will be affected and what the future will bring, say Mayo Clinic experts.
“You may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. Some have increased their use of alcohol or drugs, thinking that can help them cope with their fears about the pandemic. In reality, using these substances can worsen anxiety and depression. People with substance use disorders are likely to have worse outcomes if they get COVID,” say the Mayo Clinic experts.
But the Mayo Clinic experts say there are self-care strategies that can improve your mental health. They include getting enough sleep; participating in regular physical activity; eating healthy; avoiding tobacco, alcohol and drugs; limiting time in front of electronic devices; and setting aside time for yourself.
“Even a few minutes of quiet time can be refreshing and help to settle your mind and reduce anxiety. Many people benefit from practices such as deep breathing, tai chi, yoga, mindfulness or meditation. Soak in a bubble bath, listen to music, or read or listen to a book — whatever helps you relax. Select a technique that works for you and practice it regularly.”
Help is available locally. Bowen said that if you or someone you know is in crisis, Frontier Health has a 24/7 crisis hotline at (877) 928-9062. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or text “HOME” to 741741. You may contact the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee at (865) 584-9125 or email info@mhaet.com. The call center is open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You need not suffer alone.