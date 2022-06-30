Did you know that accidental fires or damage caused by fireworks in a Tennessee municipality that bans them — Kingsport for example — may not be covered by traditional homeowners or renters insurance policies, thus putting the financial burden of making repairs solely on the owners’ shoulders?
That’s far from the only reason to leave fireworks to the professionals this coming holiday. Others are that fireworks are dangerous and can explode unexpectedly, going off in the wrong direction. Or, it may explode in your hand, and take your hand with it.
Fireworks burn at temperatures greater than 1,000 degrees, and when those launched into the sky explode, they can scatter burning debris setting dry fields or roofs on fire. Bottom line, fireworks are illegal in Kingsport — except for professional displays — because they are dangerous.
They also frighten people and pets and may keep folks working shift work or the elderly who retire early from sleep. Dogs and even cats can be driven to a state of panic from the sounds of fireworks.
The Kingsport Police and Fire Departments will be standing by for calls about residents setting off fireworks within the city limits.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the KPD, said that even on Independence Day fireworks are not allowed to be shot, and anyone caught doing so could face a fine of more than $100 for each incident.
Fireworks, under city ordinance, are not legal to “manufacture, use, discharge, possess with the intent to discharge or offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or keep with the intent to sell at retail.”
Patton also said anyone reporting fireworks disturbances should not dial 911, but the non-emergency number at 246-9111.
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the KFD, reminds residents that, according to statistics, more than 19,500 fires are reported each year, leading to more than 9,000 people admitted to hospitals. Of those, more than a third of the injured are 15 years and younger.
And where will the professionals be setting off fireworks?
Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration will be on Main Street on Saturday at dusk, the Kingsport Axmen post-game fireworks shows will be held on Sunday, July 8, July 30 and Aug. 6, and the Kingsport Fun Fest Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will be held on July 23 after the concert.
The Kingsport Chamber will host the Mack Riddle American Legion 68th annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will start in front of the Kingsport Renaissance Center on Center Street and end in front of the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive. And Gate City will host its first Red, White, & Blue Bash on Saturday downtown. The event will include a parade at noon, a Freedom Fun Zone from 1-5 p.m. for bouncy houses, Icees, giveaways and more as well as two food trucks, music and a fireworks show around 9 p.m.
Enjoy the holiday. And be safe!