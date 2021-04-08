The Boone Lake Association will hold its 22nd annual Boone Lake Cleanup on April 24 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with six trash collection sites. Trash from the cleanup can be dropped off at Boone Lake Marina, Davis Marina, TVA’s new Boone Beach boat ramp, Bluff City boat ramp, Pickens Bridge boat ramp near Jay’s Dock, and the Route 11E boat ramp near Winged Deer Park.