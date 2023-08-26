The cost of practically everything we need to live has gone up, which makes it all the more important that the many agencies that help those in need be fully supported. And that depends on your personal support of this year’s United Way campaign.
United Ways of Northeast Tennessee, including United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Bristol TN/VA, United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, United Way of Greene County and United Way of Hawkins County, kicked off this year’s campaign Aug. 17 at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
United Way of Greater Kingsport has the highest goal, hoping to reach $3 million in donations.
“It is always energizing to see our United Way friends, along with great companies and donors from across the region at the kickoff,” said Danelle Glasscock, United Way of Greater Kingsport executive director.
The Kingsport unit supports 25 agencies and 31 programs in such areas as education, income and health.
“I think the main thing is that we want people to give,” Glasscock said. “It’s that time of year where we really need those financial donations from people in our community that will help improve the lives of so many across our region.”
Mike Baker, 2023 campaign chair for United Way of Greater Kingsport, says the unit’s message is that United Way “is all about improving people’s lives. Everybody doing their part, united, means that we can come together and accomplish great good.”
Your contributions improve the lives of thousands of local residents every day, not only those who live, work and play in Kingsport, but throughout the Tri-Cities. That includes access to community resources for families, partnering with food banks and schools to provide basic nutrition, and ensuring that our most vulnerable populations are cared for.
The United Way of Greater Kingsport’s mission is to “improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community to drive and inspire community change. We bring people and organizations together from across our community to create long-term, lasting change that produces healthy, well-educated, and financially stable individuals and families.
“We raise, invest and leverage funds to create innovative programs and initiatives to generate sustained community impact. We hold ourselves accountable to this cause through our steadfast commitment to continually measure — in real terms — improvement in education, income and health. We have a vision of a better life for all, where everyone in our community has an opportunity for a quality education, financial stability, and good health.”
We join with the United Way in soliciting your support.
You can be part of changing lives for the better, which could not not be possible without the generous donations and countless volunteer hours spent promoting the yearly fundraising campaign.