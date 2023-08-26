Kelly Price at United Way kickoff

{span}Kelly Price, Eastman Credit Union CEO and United Way of Greater Kingsport board president, speaks the crowd at the 2023 United Way Regional Kick-off Luncheon. {/span}

 Contributed/United Way of Greater Kingsport

The cost of practically everything we need to live has gone up, which makes it all the more important that the many agencies that help those in need be fully supported. And that depends on your personal support of this year’s United Way campaign.

United Ways of Northeast Tennessee, including United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Bristol TN/VA, United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, United Way of Greene County and United Way of Hawkins County, kicked off this year’s campaign Aug. 17 at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

