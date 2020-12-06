For 47 years, the Times News Rescue Fund has provided food assistance to the neediest families in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but never has the need been so great than this year.
The most severe pandemic-induced economic contraction on record occurred in the second quarter as government shut down all but essential services. With historic third-quarter growth, the country recovered two-thirds of the economic output lost, but a new wave of cases threatens prospects for sustained growth across the country, and in our region.
Untold numbers of families — our neighbors — have lost sources of income and are struggling just to keep food on the table. And for many, there is little to look forward to this Christmas. These are the families the Rescue Fund hopes to reach. How many we can help depends entirely on you, our readers.
We’d like to provide food assistance to 800 families, more than 2,500 individuals. Every penny of your donation to the Rescue Fund goes directly to them. All administrative and publication costs of conducting the Rescue Fund are donated by the newspaper.
How do we know families need help? Because our partner, the Salvation Army, means-tests families who apply. The Rescue Fund cannot remedy their situation, but it does bring recognition of it and let’s folks who have very little to celebrate during the holiday season know that others want to help.
Your donation brings them some comfort. It brings them some hope.
The Rescue Fund provides food vouchers to families screened by the Salvation Army living in Lee, Wise and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia and Hawkins and Sullivan counties in Northeast Tennessee. We’re asking our readers to make a difference in their lives, today, by mailing a donation or stopping by the newspaper to drop off a check.
These families are not just victims of the pandemic. Many live in abject poverty. They have little to nothing in their homes. The children receive little to nothing for Christmas. But by pulling together, we have faith that those who can help in any way will do so with whatever donation they can provide.
This region has long demonstrated a community spirit by helping those most in need. “Most have heard, ‘Better to give than to receive,’ but I don’t think that’s been more truthful than this holiday season — in the midst of a pandemic,” said Kingsport’s Allen Rau, vice president of Six Rivers Media Inc., which owns the Times News.
“The Rescue Fund is an excellent opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of those who need help,” said Rau.
Please help us help these families. Please consider a donation to the Rescue Fund. And please don’t let another day go by without sending it to Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donations are tax deductible, and every contribution is listed in the newspaper, though donors may choose to remain anonymous or make a donation in memory of a loved one. No gift is too small.