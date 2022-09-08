Dr. T. Lisle Whitman, with Appalachian Orthopedics, and Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health, present a ceremonial check to Second Harvest Food Bank, representing $25,000 each from Ballad Health and Southern Appalachian Medical Management.
The last time you cleaned out the pantry you likely threw away outdated food, or perhaps some you knew you wouldn’t eat. That’s why you should go through your stored canned goods at least once a year, and September is the perfect month to do it.
September is Hunger Action Month, the Feeding America network’s annual nationwide campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the U.S. For millions a daily meal isn’t a choice between different dishes; it’s whatever they can get their hands on. In this region, much of it comes from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
Second Harvest collects and distributes tons of food throughout the region using a variety of programs and services, which you may learn more about at netfoodbank.org. Food bank programs that provide direct service include the Food for Kids Backpack, Summer Food Service and Kids Cafe programs, the Mobile Food Bank and the Mobile Food Pantry.
Second Harvest procures food from manufacturers, farmers, food drives and more and distributes enough food for more than 8.75 million meals annually. Food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, meal programs and after-school programs receive and distribute food, and the need is great.
According to Feeding America, last year 16% of Northeast Tennesseans, 81,010 individuals, were considered food insecure, and that included 18.8% of children in Northeast Tennessee, some 18,430 individuals under age 18. Approximately 8,000 children face food insecurity in just Sullivan and Hawkins counties alone.
Second Harvest, located in Kingsport, has led the effort to combat hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986. An affiliate of the Feeding America network of food banks, Second Harvest is the only food bank serving the eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
You can help by organizing food drives or donating food or money.
Information is available at the website. Every dollar you donate provides four meals.
As to those canned goods, the Greater Kingsport YMCA is again partnering with Second Harvest to provide food bags for the families in its Emergency Child Care program. It serves a five-component meal to 500 kids a day during the school year at more than 20 sites across three school systems. The YMCA hopes to expand the feeding program to serve more than 25 sites and more than 600 meals to children in Hawkins and Sullivan counties by the end of 2023.
YMCA members and the community can make a monetary donation toward this outreach effort by visiting ymcakpt.org/give.
The YMCA will also accept checks, which can be brought to the member services desk at the Y, right next to food donation barrels, which will be in the lobby through the end of month. They are for nonperishable foods such as canned goods or boxed meals. YMCA members who donate a minimum of 10 items will receive a $10 program credit that can be used toward Kingsport YMCA programs and services.