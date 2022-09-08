Donation

Dr. T. Lisle Whitman, with Appalachian Orthopedics, and Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health, present a ceremonial check to Second Harvest Food Bank, representing $25,000 each from Ballad Health and Southern Appalachian Medical Management.

 Contributed/Ballad Health

The last time you cleaned out the pantry you likely threw away outdated food, or perhaps some you knew you wouldn’t eat. That’s why you should go through your stored canned goods at least once a year, and September is the perfect month to do it.

September is Hunger Action Month, the Feeding America network’s annual nationwide campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the U.S. For millions a daily meal isn’t a choice between different dishes; it’s whatever they can get their hands on. In this region, much of it comes from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video