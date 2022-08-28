The United Way of Great Kingsport has kicked off its annual campaign with a fundraising goal of $3 million. Donating is easy; visit uwaykpt.org.
As you consider your donation, here’s where your money is going this year:
• American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee: $116,847
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee: $64,800
• Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department: $9,030
• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport: $156,673
• Boy Scouts of America, Sequoyah Council: $13,600
• CASA for Kids: $47,250
• Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County: $44,388
• Contact 211 of Northeast Tennessee: $17,906
• Family Promise of Greater Kingsport: $17,294
• First Tennessee Human Resource Agency: $15,059
• Friends in Need Health Center: $104,211
• Frontier Industries: $29,556
• Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians: $13,600
• Girls Inc. of Kingsport: $176,333
• Holston Children & Youth Services: $32,430
• Holston Counseling: $55,871
• Hope Haven Ministries: $24,297
• Hope House: $40,374
• Kingsport Child Development Center: $106,832
• Kingsport Lifesaving Crew: $11,810
• Legal Aid of East Tennessee: $17,131
• Link House: $40,720
• Literacy Council of Kingsport: $33,034
• Meals on Wheels of Kingsport: $110,423
• Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center: $60,535
• SAFE House: $57,675
• The Salvation Army: $100,440
• Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center: $41,740
• Sullivan County Imagination Library: $19,900
Please give.
These agencies depend on it.
