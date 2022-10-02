United Way fundraiser

United Way of Greater Kingsport campaign chair Greg Perdue, left, and Mike Baker, vice chair, speak about the fundraising campaign on Thursday. United Way has reached 48% of its $3 million fundraising goal for the year.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

Time was when the dozens of community agencies that work for the common good mounted individual appeals for support. Each, in its own way, helped those in need, but it was difficult to choose which to give financial support because all were worthy.

Enter the United Way, initially known as the Community Chest, which distributes contributions to multiple agencies. In the case of the Greater Kingsport United Way (GKUW), 36 member agencies impact 1,400 lives every single day of the year.

