United Way of Greater Kingsport campaign chair Greg Perdue, left, and Mike Baker, vice chair, speak about the fundraising campaign on Thursday. United Way has reached 48% of its $3 million fundraising goal for the year.
Time was when the dozens of community agencies that work for the common good mounted individual appeals for support. Each, in its own way, helped those in need, but it was difficult to choose which to give financial support because all were worthy.
Enter the United Way, initially known as the Community Chest, which distributes contributions to multiple agencies. In the case of the Greater Kingsport United Way (GKUW), 36 member agencies impact 1,400 lives every single day of the year.
This year’s campaign goal is $3 million, and GKUW just announced it is nearing the halfway point, with $1.44 million in commitments. The campaign ends in mid-November.
“We are almost there,” said Mike Baker, campaign vice chairman. “There’s a lot of work that’s been done, but still a lot left to do.”
United Way held a press conference in front of the downtown Pal’s on Revere Street as it kicked off the restaurant aspect of the campaign, which will last until Oct. 10. During that time, Pal’s in Kingsport, Church Hill and Blountville will be taking donations.
“Our (campaign) goal is $3 million, and that is a very important goal,” said Greg Perdue, campaign chairman. “Last year, we had that goal and we reached it with cash and pledges, but also in-kind donations. But this year is going to be critical to reach it with cash and pledges, given inflation.”
Several Kingsport companies and businesses have already stepped up, Baker said.
He said United Way needs help. Every day the organization helps 1,400 people in the community.
“You don’t know when it’s going to be you that needs the help,” Perdue said.
He said there are three stories on the United Way’s website (uwaykpt.org) that show the power of how United Way has helped the community.
One is the story of Floyd Pate, who was having trouble breathing. With some convincing, he went to Friends in Need.
“It turns out Floyd had throat cancer and was days away from losing his life,” Perdue said. He got help and went through throat surgery and is now cancer-free. He needed money for the surgery. “Your dollars provided those funds,” Perdue said.
All of the programs of the Greater Kingsport United Way member agencies fall into one of four focus areas: helping children and youth succeed, safety and stability, supporting aging with choices, and promoting self-sufficiency. The United Way remains an effective and efficient way for individuals and businesses to make a single contribution once a year that sustains many worthwhile, even critical, programs in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
In a year when a moribund economy has made this a particularly challenging one, particularly for those on the economic margins, it’s all the more important that donors realize the impact their individual contributions, combined with others, have.
Please play a part in helping the United Way meet its goal. In doing so, you will be contributing not only to a truly marvelous organization, but also to a legacy that is a tribute to the caring and commitment of local residents and business people.