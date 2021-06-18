At 3,650 acres, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is the largest city-owned park in Tennessee and Kingsport’s greatest natural asset. In its 50th anniversary year, you should make it a point to visit, and often.
Ten years before Kingsport was founded in 1917, one of its founders, J. Fred Johnson, began buying up land on Bays Mountain to create a lake to be used as a water source for the planned city. By 1914, Johnson had purchased the roughly 1,200 acres that surrounded the watershed and sold it to Kingsport Waterworks Corp., which began work in 1915 to build the dam seen as you enter the common area at Bays Mountain Park.
Three dozen men worked 10-hour days to complete the project. Many were family members of those living on and around the mountain. In 1916, water began flowing to the city and in 1917 the dam was raised six more feet, creating a 44-acre lake. Bays Mountain’s reservoir served the city until 1944, when the city outgrew its capacity to provide water.
In 1965, Mayor Hugh Rule appointed a committee to study ways to possibly develop the mountain into a park. Following the committee’s report, which included hiring a naturalist, Kingsport hired the National Audubon Society to help design a park. Among those representing the society was the park’s first director, Robert Holmes. The area was designated a nature preserve to include hiking, naturalist-led activities, natural history studies, research, and leisure activities.
Development began in 1968 and the park’s first naturalists were hired a year later. With financial assistance from Eastman Chemical Company and a bond referendum, work began in 1970 on the park’s nature center and planetarium. The center was dedicated and opened May 24, 1971 and since that time, the park has only continued to grow and serve.
Animal habitats, such as the otter habitat, deer habitat, herpetarium housing native reptiles and amphibians were added, and in 1992, gray wolves joined the lineup of species featured at the park. The Farmstead Museum was built and opened in 1988 preserving the story of those families mentioned earlier who lived on the mountain years ago.
In 2009, the park experienced another great development when the planetarium was totally renovated and upgraded. The $1.3 million project gave the new planetarium improved seating, surround sound, and thanks to a Zeiss star projector it also now has a star field so realistic visitors can use a pair of binoculars to see stars on the dome they cannot see with the naked eye.
Today, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium serves more than 200,000 visitors annually. There are now 40 miles of trails for hiking, with 26 of those approved for mountain biking, and an adventure ropes course with a zip line has been added. Its 50th anniversary project is the creation of a legacy trail which will take hikers, bikers and runners along a scenic ridge. The completed trail, which is expected to be three to four miles when complete, will be a contour trail along the south slope of the north ridge of Bays Mountain.
Plan your visit today. The entrance fee is only $5 per vehicle regardless of the number of occupants.