With 25 years of amazing growth, Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA at Bristol Motor Speedway is coming into its own, joining the most spectacular Christmas light displays in the nation.
You can drive 85 miles to Asheville for Christmas at Biltmore or about 100 miles to Dollywood’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas, both breathtaking displays. Or you can witness a spectacular, world-class Yuletide display right around the corner at Bristol, as hundreds of thousands do every Christmas.
Speedway in Lights spreads across a 4-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down historic Bristol Dragway and throughout the speedway property, culminating with a lap around the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights route offers many popular displays, including two new displays for this year. The new displays are presented by East Tennessee State University and Hardee’s Restaurants.
Guests will also get to enjoy many of their all-time favorites, including Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Sea of Illumination, the festive Ballad Health Hospital display, Mycroft Signs Race to Space, The Dueling Dragsters, Symphony in Lights, NASCAR Pit Stop, The Twelve Days of Christmas, Dinosaur Village, and Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse.
Also new this year, guests can download the free Bristol Motor Speedway app and use a special QR Code to participate in the Holiday in Lights presented by GEICO scavenger hunt. Throughout the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights route guests will search for the famed GEICO Gecko, which will be hidden in three locations.
Those who find all three Geckos along the route will be entered into a drawing to win $250 at the conclusion of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights.
At the end of the route, guests can visit the Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village, located in the infield of the legendary oval, to take advantage of photo opportunities in front of several special holiday displays, roast marshmallows over an open fire, shop with many local vendors, and check out some great arts and crafts. There will also be family-friendly midway rides (including a merry-go-round, pirate ship, bumper cars and more), hot chocolate and — returning this year — the kids will once again get to visit with Santa Claus in the Barter Theatre Santa Hut.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Jan. 1. The event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50 and buses are $125. Visitors can take advantage of The Fast Lane presented by Citi, a speedy $50 option that provides a shorter wait time on select nights when traffic lines get long.
Since 1982, the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities has given more than $50 million in grants that meet the direct needs of children with medical, educational or social challenges. You can support those efforts and take in an incredible light display at the same time.