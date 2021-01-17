“Police chief is one of the most important selections a city must make,” said Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt of the retirement of Chief David Quillin. “We will use a thorough and competitive process comprised of both internal and external candidates, but until then, the department is in (Deputy Chief Dale) Phipps’ very capable hands” as acting chief.
We have witnessed the process of replacing top municipal staff countless times. The most important position to fill is a community’s top executive officer, which typically involves a nationally advertised search, a first pass based on resumes and applications, phone interviews of top candidates, and after votes narrowing the list, face-to-face interviews.
It’s an expensive undertaking, but the responsibility of elected administrators is to hire the best person the community can afford to manage its finances and think strategically in mapping its path forward.
But there are other top jobs where qualifications being relatively equal, the most important factor is institutional knowledge. Chief of police is among them.
A chief coming in from outside takes years to get the lay of the land, including where the trouble spots are and why, who the common offenders are, how the community is socially divided, and the managers in nearby law enforcement agencies. Also of crucial importance among other institutional factors is a deep understanding of the training and capabilities of every member of the department.
You can’t buy institutional knowledge. It comes from within. That’s why, under the right circumstances, the best path forward is to save the time and money and promote from within.
That’s why we believe Kingsport need look no further for its new chief of police than the “very capable hands” of Deputy Chief Phipps.
Phipps has nearly 33 years of service to Kingsport, with about half of it running a crucial segment of the department under former Chief Quillin in overseeing administration and operations. He has an associate’s degree in law enforcement and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Security Police, and has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, supervisor of the vice and narcotics unit, and watch commander of the patrol division, as well as S.W.A.T. team operator, community relations and crime prevention officer, and drug abuse instructor.
Phipps is married, with three children and six grandchildren and is active in the community.
Without the institutional knowledge he is an outstanding candidate. With it, there can be no better.