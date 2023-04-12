We are awash in history in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia including traditions, one of which dates to when Abe Lincoln, born less than 200 miles from Kingsport, was but 14 years old and when the War of 1812 was still fresh in memory, as was the Louisiana Purchase.
It was when the Erie Canal was being dug in New York State, just eight years after Andrew Jackson won the Battle of New Orleans, and when Maine and Missouri joined the union. It was when the U.S. took possession of its newly bought territory of Florida from Spain.
Best estimates say it began 200 years ago in 1823 in a small, sheltered valley in Carter County — the result of a dispute between residents of Rome Hollow and nearby Peters Hollow about whose chickens laid the hardest eggs. To settle it, some of them got together and tapped the ends of eggs together until one broke. The egg shells that didn’t crack moved on through the competition until it dwindled down to one winner.
No one knows how long that first egg feud took, but in 1824 they did it again with egg battles that would go on long into the night — and the Peters Hollow Egg Fight became a tradition in Northeast Tennessee.
Today, it’s among the oldest in the U.S., held every Easter, long before Easter eggs became a thing.
Among those early contestants were members of the Peters family after whom the hollow was named, and again this year it was held at the home of Norman and Joyce Peters, who have hosted it for several decades.
Prior to that, it was held for many years next door at the home of Norman’s parents, Buster and Bets Peters.
“It is not as big as it once was. I remember when there were maybe a thousand people who took part,” Norman Peters said.
Peters said the egg fight has been fought at various places up and down Peters Hollow during the past two centuries and still returns to the bottom of the hill to take shelter in the Stoney Creek Fire Station when bad weather comes.
A contestant uses his or her hard-boiled egg to tap the egg of another contestant. When a crack forms on the shell of one of the eggs, that egg is turned over and the other end is tapped. When both ends of an egg are cracked, the egg is eliminated. The adult contest allows participants to use six dozen eggs. The winner is whoever still has an uncracked egg when all other candidates have none left.
“When I was a boy, the egg fights came to my parents’ front yard,” Peters said, and then to fields behind his home where “there is a lot more room” for people and vehicles. Peters said there was a time when it was mostly people from Peters Hollow competing. “Now there are people from Unicoi and Greene counties. Everyone who wants to compete is welcome.”
Another contest has come and gone, with the winner of the adult division being Matthew Peters, who defeated his sister. Some may think fighting with eggs a simple thing, but it’s turned out to be serious competition in these parts with lots of secrets about how you make eggs with the toughest shell in a contest that goes back to the time when James Monroe was president, and which has gained a national reputation.