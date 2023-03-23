Gun Laws Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6, 2023, in Nashville. Two years after Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege, with or without the governor's sign-off.

One problem with granting adult privileges to teenagers is that while you’re considered an adult in the U.S. at age 18, the brain doesn’t finish developing and maturing until the mid- to late 20s. And adolescence is lengthening, says Margie Meacham, who specializes in practical applications for neuroscience to enhance learning and performance.

That’s why 18-year-olds shouldn’t vote, drink or be made to go to war, much less legally walk the streets of Tennessee carrying a rifle, as soon may be the case. After Gov. Bill Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults may have the same privilege, with or without the governor’s sign-off.

