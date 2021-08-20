Debbie Locke (center) looks away from a television screen where James D. Hamm Jr., convicted in the death of her husband, Mike Locke, speaks during a parole hearing on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. A jury convicted Hamm in 2016 on multiple charges related to the July 23, 2014 hit-and-run that killed Locke. Hamm was sentenced to 14 years. He's served seven. This is his third attempt at parole. State Rep. Bud Hulsey is to Debbie's right, and Mike's brother David is to Debbie's left.