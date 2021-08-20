From what we heard at a parole board hearing for the man who killed former Tennessee Rep. Michael Locke, a six-month continuation of James D. Hamm Jr.’s request to be let loose was unjustified. Rather, he should have been turned down on his third request for parole.
Granted, the board is incredibly busy. We checked its public hearings schedule, and there were more than 700 cases listed just for state prison inmates. There were nearly an equal number listed for county jail inmates.
The state parole board has only seven members, and so parole hearing officers conduct nearly all hearings. But board members may personally conduct cases, as did member Gary M. Faulcon when Hamm had his third parole request reviewed. It was done remotely with 12 persons in attendance at Blountville in opposition to granting him parole.
But only four were allowed to speak. And they were given but four minutes each. That is grossly insufficient. Nor, in matters of such importance, is it fair to so limit either those opposing a parole, or supporting it.
Rep. Locke’s widow, Debbie Locke, has been passionately involved not only in keeping Hamm behind bars for the 14 years he was given for taking her husband’s life, but she has been active in supporting victims rights, and for truth in sentencing.
She had much to say at the hearing, but four minutes was hardly sufficient, and it is to the credit of the other three who were allowed to testify and gave up some of their time that she was able to speak for six more minutes in describing the pain and suffering her family has endured, and why Hamm should not escape his full punishment.
A jury convicted Hamm in 2016 on multiple charges related to the hit-and-run incident that killed Mike Locke, a prominent businessman.
Testimony in the hearing revealed:
• When Faulcon asked Hamm to describe the event, he said he blacked out for part of it and did not admit to his vehicle striking Locke.
• Hamm was charged with DUI four days prior to killing Locke and was out on bond when the accident occurred. His blood alcohol content level was 0.24 (three times the legal limit) when he was arrested on June 19, 2014, and 0.37 (more than four times the legal limit) when he was arrested on June 23, 2014.
• Faulcon asked Hamm to explain why guards saw him tamper with a drug test in jail by squeezing water from a soaked paper towel into a specimen bottle. Hamm would not admit to it.
• Hamm read a letter saying he is sorry for the pain he has caused the Locke family and prays they will find peace. Said Debbie Locke, “It was my prayer that he would not ask for parole again ... that he would, if he is remorseful, say ‘Let me give a little bit of peace to the Locke family, and serve my time and show them that I am remorseful, that I am sorry for what I’ve done. That I have learned from my past.’ But he doesn’t do that. He just keeps asking, and asking, and asking, not to pay his debt but to get out free.”
• Faulcon noted he had received at least 12 letters and about 40 signatures in support of Hamm’s parole but “numerous” letters and a petition with more than 7,100 opposed to Hamm’s parole. District Attorney General Barry Staubus said that’s indicative of a large portion of the community believing Hamm is a real public safety threat. “There’s no real acceptance of responsibility by Hamm,” Staubus said. “There’s no honesty here. He is still the public threat he was on June 19 and June 23, 2014.”