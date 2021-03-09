Squeezed into Indian Highland Park, right across East Center Street from Dobyns-Bennett High School, is a soccer field and field house, a softball field, batting cages, concessions, restrooms, tables and seating, some open field space and an observation tower, as well as limited parking on the southwest corner.
Imagine the park with eight tennis courts and lacrosse fields added. That’s among the ideas and concepts that Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True and Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash recently presented to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Expansion of the park is a worthy goal that would benefit D-B’s athletic program mix. But as the possibility of expanding the park moves forward, a pedestrian overhead crossing should be added.
Nash noted that the school is landlocked on its 35 acres, and it’s essentially out of room for expansion of services.
True said one idea, if the school system bought all or most of the properties east of Park Street, would be to move the six tennis courts on the D-B campus side of Center Street to the park and add two more for a total of eight. For tennis tournaments, eight is an optimal number of courts.
Another idea would add a lacrosse field and storage rooms. And yet another would be for career technical education to expand to the park, including construction technology, horticulture and the D-B greenhouse and STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math.) Finally, the color guard and performing arts programs could use some of that space.
Nash said indoor and outdoor expansions allowed by the proposals could include additional parking, better concessions and more locker rooms for all sports. Kingsport Board of Education member Eric Hyche said the board needs to keep in mind the need for more parking for existing activities at the park, much less added ones.
Nash and True said the path forward would include continued purchases of Park Street property on the east side of the street by the school system and a partnership with the city, as well as collaborating with stakeholder groups, including the school system’s Safety Task Force and parents. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the city is willing to help facilitate the demolition of structures on purchased lots.
BOE member Todd Golden asked if a skywalk or elevated walkway across Center Street would be allowed or supported by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. It could be similar to the one that serves Science Hill High School in Johnson City.
Golden is to be commended for raising this issue, especially given several incidents of students being struck crossing one of the city’s busiest areas at the intersection of Eastman Road and East Center Street.
Expansion of the park, adding a host of potential activities that students would participate in throughout the school day, makes student safety paramount.
It is unlikely that expanding Indian Highland Park would allow sufficient parking spaces for competition events, forcing spectators to park in the D-B lot. A skywalk will be essential for crowds crossing East Center, and using the D-B lot offers more room for athletic and academic activities in the park.