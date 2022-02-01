In a $226 million operating budget, $10,000 amounts to pocket change. But why spend it if you don’t need to? Why is it necessary for the Kingsport Board of Education to pay two men to fly here from Mississippi and gather information for the board to use in evaluating Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse? Who is in a better position than the board he reports to and sits with every month answering any question on the operation of city schools to observe and evaluate Moorhouse’s performance?
At its January meeting, the five-member board elected to enter into an agreement with an outside consultant to assist in facilitating the evaluation.
The board approved spending $6,500 plus travel expenses up to $3,500 to employ Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based Impact Education Group to help with the annual evaluation of Moorhouse.
What are they going to do? Interview people and present a report.
The two will meet with Central Office staff as well as attend a BOE meeting and ask Moorhouse to put together a portfolio. None of that is beyond the board’s expertise.
James Hutto with Impact Education Group will conduct the work along with colleague Scott Lewis. Hutto and Lewis sat in electronically on a recent board meeting to discuss parameters to be utilized. Information will be gathered in areas such as communication, visioning and goal setting through interviews of district employees at various locations.
Hutto is a retired 42-year educator and Lewis a former school system chief financial officer with 35 years of experience. They will complete their information- gathering process by March 4.
“We’re not evaluating the superintendent,” Hutto told the board. “That’s your job. That’s the board’s job.”
It is indeed, as required by state law. But there’s a reason the board would prefer to pay someone else to ask questions, and it’s that school boards in Tennessee cannot meet privately to evaluate their superintendent. It has to be done in the open so that the public can observe it.
By employing someone else to ask questions of those who work directly with the superintendent, the board in effect can have an evaluation behind closed doors. In fact, Kingsport BOE Vice President Julie Byers made clear that the information and opinions gathered by Impact Information Group will remain anonymous and confidential.
We take partial issue with that. A school principal cannot be expected to publicly evaluate his or her boss, but the comments should be made public without names attached. We think it’s fair for the public to hear what his employees think of Dr. Moorhouse.
The board has unnecessarily complicated this process. And we already know the outcome: Dr. Moorhouse was an excellent choice, and he remains an excellent choice. If his performance had been otherwise, we’d know that, too.