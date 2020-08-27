On average, someone in Sullivan County dies every week from a drug overdose. And on average, someone overdoses on drugs every other day in Sullivan County.
It is not possible that in all of these overdose and drug death cases, other family members were unaware of the drug use. Those folks have a choice. They can go through the incredible pain and suffering of having a loved one taken from them forever, or they can notify authorities who will provide the user a way out.
That’s the message from those on the front lines fighting drug use, including District Attorney General Barry Staubus and other members of the Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force.
Between March 1 and Aug. 1, 22 people died in Sullivan County as the result of drug overdoses, often from using heroin laced with other drugs such as fentanyl, which has become a common lethal additive. The deaths were among 97 overdoses reported during that period, Staubus said. He and others said those numbers reflect an upward trend in a county already known for having one of the worst drug overdose problems in Tennessee.
They’re asking for your help through a telephone hotline. Callers can remain anonymous. The task force especially hopes to reach out to family members and friends of heroin users. “Don’t wait too late,” Staubus said. “Don’t wait until your loved one dies before you call in and tell us about things. Come forward and maybe we can save their life.”
The task force is also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who are responsible for the increase in overdoses in Sullivan County. Staubus said the overwhelming majority of overdoses have been a result of the use of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
“Too many of our families have suffered immeasurable losses as a result of the drug epidemic that ravages our county,” Staubus said. “These drugs are illegal and are being brought to our county by drug dealers who have no concern for our children, brothers and sisters, parents or friends. These drug dealers are driven by the money they make at the expense of our citizens’ lives and well-being. Enough is enough.”
“We’re in a dire place right now,” TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chuck Kimbril said of the number of overdoses and overdose deaths occurring in Sullivan County. “We want to bring awareness to people. If they think they’re using heroin, they’re most likely not. We’re not getting pure heroin anymore.”
Kimbril said dealers are mixing a lot of other drugs into what they’re selling as heroin, and that’s a major factor in the overdose rate. Heroin with fentanyl added is the biggest deadly combination, Kimbril said.
Most of the drugs in question are being brought to Sullivan County by dealers from other states, Kimbril said, including North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and Georgia. The dealers, he said, can make twice as much money here than if they sold the drugs where they live. Sullivan County offers less competition, a ready market, and a higher abuse rate.
“What we’re asking is for people to be a little more vigilant,” Kimbril said. “If they have a family member that has a drug problem, specifically using heroin or what they think is heroin — we’re asking that they call and let us know if they happen to know who their associates are so we can narrow in on the people supplying this deadly combination.”
“The information that our citizens provide is not only invaluable, but necessary since law enforcement cannot do this alone,” Staubus said. “We are asking that anyone with information that can help our efforts in combating this problem contact the Drug Task Force Hotline at 423-323-8615 or 1 (800) TBIFIND.”
Callers can remain anonymous. The information you provide might save the life of someone you love.