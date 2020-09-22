As nighttime temperatures begin to dip into the 40s, animal shelters around the region are asking for help as they are being overwhelmed with homeless cats and dogs.
Sullivan County’s shelter recently made an urgent plea for donations and adoptions after 39 dogs were surrendered. The Johnson City/Washington County shelter has taken in some 100 cats this month, added to 389 animals received in August, which has prompted Shelter Director Tammy Davis to put out an urgent call for fosters and donations.
While many are checking out available pets, donating money and supplies, and sharing the word on social media about rescuing homeless balls of fur, others are taking their beloved pets to shelters to find them new homes. Families out of work due to the pandemic are focused on how to feed themselves and may no longer be able to care for their animals.
If you’re in that situation, don’t break the law and drop your pet off. There’s no shame in taking a pet to a shelter to give it a chance at a new home. In fact, that may be one of the most loving things you ever do for a fur baby.
Sullivan County’s shelter is at 380 Masengill Road in Blountville, but you can’t just drop in unannounced. Access is limited to screened appointments only. Walk-ups are not permitted. You must make an appointment by calling (423) 279-2741. Individuals with an approved cat adoption appointment will only be allowed in a meet-and-greet area with appropriate face coverings. Strays must be brought in by animal control.
Until the new shelter on 11-W is completed, Kingsport’s shelter is at 2141 Idle Hour Road. Call
(423) 247-1671. Both Kingsport and Sullivan have images of available animals at their websites, Kingsport at petworkstn.com and Sullivan County at animalsheltersullivancounty.org.
The Johnson City/Washington County shelter is also by appointment only at
(423) 926-8769. It’s located at 3411 N. Roan St., and animals available for adoption may be seen at wcjcanimalshelter.org.
The Hawkins County Humane Society operates a shelter at 5180 Highway 11-W in Rogersville. Call (423) 272-6538 or visit hawkinscountyhumanesociety. org online.
If you’re unable to foster or adopt, there are other ways to help during this animal crisis.
Volunteering to spend time with animals at your local shelter or rescue is an incredible gift, not only to the animals but staff that could use the help. Most will take donated items like lightly used pet beds, food and water bowls, leashes and toys. Most shelters can also use old towels and sheets, even paper towels, pillows and wash cloths. Pet soaps, brushes and combs are all appreciated. Ask what the needs are.
At the top of the list is money to buy pet food. Or donate a few bags of food to help ensure our furry friends don’t go hungry. Reach out to your local shelter to see if there are any specific brands they may require or treats the pets like.
Foster parents are always needed. Giving an animal in need a place in your home allows them to feel something they may not have felt before — loved and safe.
It’s also a fulfilling experience for the family.
In this time of need, please take a moment to contact your local animal shelter to find out more about adopting or fostering animals in need.