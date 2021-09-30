It is difficult to understand Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s reasoning in giving parents the ability to opt their children out of wearing a mask that helps protect them and other children from the ravages of COVID.
Fortunately for those children, a third federal judge within a week blocked Lee’s order even as the U.S. Department of Education announced that Tennessee is among five states under investigation over their interference with local decision-making on whether masks are necessary.
Lee’s order expires Oct. 5, but he has not decided whether to tacitly admit he was in error in issuing it by refusing to renew it. He’s still thinking about it despite the common-sense rulings of three different judges.
Waverly Crenshaw, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, ruled that “based on the record before the court, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, including at plaintiffs’ schools, along with a significant number of students who have opted out, plaintiffs have likewise been denied access to a safe, in-person education experience. Gov. Lee has offered no affidavits, declarations, or any other factual predicate to support his assertion that universal mask mandates would require significant resources.”
Earlier the same day, U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer also blocked Lee’s order from being implemented while legal battles over it move through the courts. “It is real, and likely, Knox County students are being infected right now, every day, at a rate of 162 students every day ... and the threat of harm is therefore (immediate),” Greer wrote in his 56-page ruling.
In Shelby County, a federal judge indefinitely banned Lee’s order after families argued the governor’s executive order endangered children.
The argument being used against Lee allowing parents to bypass local mask orders is that doing so violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits the exclusion of students with disabilities from public educational programs and activities. Children with certain disabilities are more vulnerable to serious illness or death if they get COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.
Why, then, would Lee allow some children to be protected but not others? Why leave a medical decision to parents unqualified to make it?
Many students have been attending classes without masks even as pediatric hospitalizations reached record highs.
Said Lee: “There are very strong opinions on both sides of this. I think that’s why the strategy we took, which allowed districts to provide a requirement but gave parents an opt-out, was a good way forward. And we still believe that’s the right direction.”
But to allow anyone to opt out of mask policies put in place by local districts for any reason, other than legitimate medical need, makes ineffective efforts by local schools to keep kids safe. If community health decisions should be made locally, why should the governor, or the state legislature as it has threatened, interfere with that?
Take a clue governor, and retract this order. There is no justification for continuing it.
