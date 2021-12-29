It’s tempting to spend money received for a specific purpose on things unrelated to that purpose, but we have confidence that this region will listen to informed voices and create a regional drug treatment facility.
Through hard work by members of our judicial and law enforcement communities, the money to pay for such a facility has been obtained from those partly responsible for the region’s monstrous drug problem.
Now there’s a plan in place for how to get it done. It won’t cost localities a dime of taxpayer money, and it will go a long way in the fight against the opioid crisis and rising methamphetamine crisis that has the region in its grip.
It took more than four years for prosecutors representing nine counties in Northeast Tennessee to hold three of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country accountable for helping fuel the opioid crisis in the region. Now, about $21 million will be divided among participating county and municipal governments.
They don’t have to spend the money on a regional treatment center. But it would be unconscionable for them not to.
Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus was a leader in the lawsuit and said he is eager to share his ideas with his counterparts throughout the region. His suggestions merit attention.
“I’m glad we have some money that will immediately come into Sullivan County. We’ve recognized the problem. Now we can go about continuing to prevent the problem from continuing, heal those people, and treat those people who have been harmed by this,” said Staubus.
Washington County has similar ideas.
“With the pervasiveness of the opioid problem in our region, the options for using this money to make an impact are wide open,” said First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. “I’m hoping the counties and cities that were part of this settlement can get together and use a portion of the money for a treatment facility.”
Staubus and others are looking at the Carter County Annex to be the home for this regional drug treatment facility. The annex (formerly known as the Carter County Work Camp) opened in 1986 but was closed in July of this year after the Tennessee Department of Corrections determined it was no longer cost effective for it to remain in operation.
It’s a 180-bed dorm-style facility that housed minimum-security inmates. Local leaders envision the facility offering inpatient treatment to addicts sent there by the recovery courts in the three judicial districts covering Northeast Tennessee. Addicts would stay there up to 18 months for treatment. In addition, the facility would be remote, secure and have components to address sobriety, mental health, vocational training, and lessons on how to get and keep a job.
“We’d like to find out what their skills, talents and abilities are and get them while they’re there to go out and begin developing those skills and then hopefully when they’re released ... they have a job lined up,” Staubus said. “We find out many of the folks come from a culture of where they never really worked, have not been expected to work, or had incentives not to work. Hopefully, they’ll build some sense of responsibility and for the first time be productive.”
A regional treatment center of sufficient size to serve all plaintiff counties in the suit — Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi and Johnson — with full resources provides the best use of this influx of hard cash.
Says Staubus, “If we had a regional treatment facility for long-term addiction … we’d have a much better chance of addressing addiction successfully.”
View the rest of the Meth Mountain series by clicking here or visiting this link: https://www.timesnews.net/news/meth_mountain/.