Shown above are some of the several hundred Blountville residents who have signed a petition seeking to prevent the site of Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School from being considered as the location for a new Sullivan County jail. The schools are set to be shuttered at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. Blountville Middle’s original section was built in the early 1930s as Blountville High School, with the elementary school added in the late 1940s. The high school became a middle school when Sullivan Central High School opened in 1968.